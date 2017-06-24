Unmanned boat crashes full-speed onto Florida beach

A 36-foot boat crashed ashore on a Volusia County beach without a driver Saturday morning, beach safety officials said.



No one was on board the boat when it hit the shore near the Silver Beach entrance of Daytona Beach around 11 a.m., beach safety officials said.

The boat was traveling full speed when it came ashore, investigators said. Beach safety officers boarded the boat and turned off the engine.



No one was injured when the boat ran aground, beach safety officials said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Daytona Beach Fire Department and beach safety officials are investigating the boat crash.

Investigators have not determined how the boat went out to sea — or if anyone is missing from it.