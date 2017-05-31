Listen Live
National
Universal's Super Nintendo World to likely feature 'Mario Kart' ride, live video game events
Close

Universal's Super Nintendo World to likely feature 'Mario Kart' ride, live video game events

Universal's Super Nintendo World to likely feature 'Mario Kart' ride, live video game events
Photo Credit: Nintendo/Press Release

Universal's Super Nintendo World to likely feature 'Mario Kart' ride, live video game events

By: Mark Boxley, WFTV.com
Photo Credit: Nintendo/Press Release

ORLANDO, Fla. -  In a recently filed trademark for Universal’s upcoming Super Nintendo World, it appears that the classic Nintendo game "Mario Kart" and video game events may play a large role in the theme park.

The trademark filing covers a large number of Nintendo-themed items, including clothing, games, live shows, rides and numerous others.

The filing provides for “organization, management or arrangement of kart racing; organization, management or arrangement of motorcycle events and other events with vehicles.”

>> Read more trending news

Video game events were also discussed, leading to the possibility that Super Nintendo World may host some sort of video game competition at the park.

Rental of video games and storage media were also covered by the trademark filing, along with providing parkgoers with games via cellphone or a localized network.

The filing does not indicate if that would mean park visitors would take part in some sort of ongoing game live at the park or if the devices would be available to pass the time while waiting in line.

The trademark filing also provides for hotel accommodation services and restaurants.

According to reports, the theme area at Universal Studios is planned to open first at the company’s park in Japan ahead of the 2020 Olympics, with similar attractions in Orlando and Hollywood to follow.

Nintendo and Universal Studios initially announced the addition of the video game-themed attractions in November.

