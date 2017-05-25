United, American jets clip each other on airport runway, officials say

AUSTIN, Texas - Two planes clipped each other Wednesday evening while on the ground at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, airport officials said.
No one was injured in the incident, which happened at 8:22 p.m., airport officials said. Passengers on both planes were kept on the tarmac, awaiting approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to bring them back to their gates.
A United Airlines jet hit an American Airlines plane while one was pulling in and the other was backing out, airport officials said.
American Airlines released this statement late Wednesday, describing the incident: “The wingtip of another aircraft came in contact with American Airlines Flight 2675, which had just arrived from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. The American Airlines plane was stationary at the time, as it was waiting to taxi to the gate. No passengers or crew members were injured.”
According to American Airlines, its plane was a Boeing 737 that had landed in Austin at 8:13 p.m., carrying 149 passengers and a crew of six.
Few people flying into and out of the airport should experience delays, airport officials said, though people should still check the status of their flights at this website and toggling between “Arrivals” and “Departures” at the top of the webpage.
@AmericanAir vs @united planes bump at abia. All are fine. pic.twitter.com/RF3pLWe7gX— Dave Cardiel (@dcardiel22) May 25, 2017
