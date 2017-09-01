Tyler Perry donates to Harvey relief and defends pal Joel Osteen

Mega entertainer and mogul Tyler Perry said he will donate $1 million to help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in wake of massive flooding in Texas.

>> Read more trending news

In a video message on Facebook, Perry is also standing up for his friend, megachurch pastor and televangelist Joel Osteen of Lakewood Church in Houston. In fact, Tyler said he plans to give the first $250,000 to Osteen’s church to help buy supplies.

Osteen was heavily criticized after reports that he didn’t immediately open the church as a shelter for people fleeing rising storm waters.

Perry and Lakewood Church officials said there were safety concerns at the church, which used to be an NBA arena, during and immediately after the hurricane.

Perry, who has family in Houston, said he recently spoke with Osteen and called Joel and Victoria Osteen “amazing people. There's no way they would lock people out of the church and not let people in for shelter.”

Earlier this week, Osteen spoke with on “Good Morning America” and other media outlets in an attempt to do damage control, calling reports “totally not true.”

He said the church was serving as a collection point for supplies and a shelter for Houston residents. Lakewood Church is partnering with Samaritan’s Purse and World Relief to offer aid.

Related:

Why didn’t Joel Osteen open his megachurch to hurricane victims?

Joel Osteen on GMA: reports that church didn’t help flood victims “totally not true.”

Joel Osteen’s prayer for America: unity and respect for each other

How to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

Be like Jesus, Rosie O'Donnell tells Joel Osteen

Perry, who also had family in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina, said he wanted to find the right charity to support. In the past, he said he had donated “millions and millions” of dollars only to discover later that the money was not getting to the people.

This time, he’s looking for “boots on the ground” groups and individuals who know what the needs are and how best to help.

Perry also announced that he would be donating another quarter-million dollars to Beyoncé’s pastor, Rudy Rasmus.