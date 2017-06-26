TSA pulls giant lobster from suitcase at Boston airport

Among the list of things the Transportation Security Administration doesn’t often find in checked bags is surely giant lobsters – even at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

But according to the TSA, that’s exactly what an agent found while screening checked luggage over the weekend.

In a tweet, TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy said the lobster topped 20 pounds.

.@TSA officers are skilled at screening all sorts of items in checked baggage...including this 20+ pound lobster at @BostonLogan pic.twitter.com/euhyyO6F7V — Michael McCarthy (@TSAmedia_MikeM) June 26, 2017

According to the TSA, live lobsters are allowed on planes – at least in checked baggage.

Travelers can take lobsters with them if they’re in clear, plastic, spill-proof containers.

The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.