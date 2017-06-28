Listen Live
TSA begins searching books before travelers board planes
Photo Credit: Stephen Chernin/Getty Images
Transportation Safety Administration agents guard a security checkpoint as passengers prepare to pass through the metal detector at John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

TSA begins searching books before travelers board planes

By: Bonnie Kristian, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

The TSA is testing a new policy under which passengers will be asked to separate their reading materials from the rest of their carry-on luggage so agents can fan through the pages to see if anything dangerous is hidden inside.

>> Read more trending news

Right now, the book searches are happening at just a few airports, but Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said in a recent television interview that the process could expand nationwide.

Though the TSA insists agents will not pay attention to the contents of your reading material, there’s no way to verify or enforce that neutrality. Some already believe the TSA doesn’t pick passengers for extra screening as randomly as it claims. And some say it would be easy for agents to unfairly scrutinize people reading controversial political or religious content — or just an author the agent happens to dislike.

The policy also raises a new privacy concern. The United States has “a long history of special legal protection for the privacy of one’s reading habits,” notes privacy expert Jay Stanley in an analysis of the TSA’s plan for the ACLU. That history includes “numerous Supreme Court and other court decisions, [plus] state laws that criminalize the violation of public library reading privacy or require a warrant to obtain book sales, rental or lending records.”

“A person who is reading a book entitled ‘Overcoming Sexual Abuse’ or ‘Overcoming Sexual Dysfunction’ is not likely to want to plop that volume down on the conveyor belt for all to see,” Stanley said. Or what if you’re learning Arabic or studying advanced mathematics? Critics have pointed out that both of those activities attracted airport security scrutiny even before implementation of a nationwide book screening.

Some say scholars are especially at risk of running afoul of the TSA under this new program. “Academics are unsurprisingly big readers, and since we don’t simply read for pleasure, we often read materials with which we disagree or which may be seen by others as offensive,” said Henry Reichman, chair of the American Association of University Professors’ Committee on Academic Freedom and Tenure.

“For instance, a scholar studying terrorism and its roots may well be reading — and potentially carrying on a plane — books that others might see as endorsing terrorism,” he said.

Read more of this editorial piece at Rare.us.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • North Carolina man who plotted ISIS-inspired terror attack sentenced to life in prison
    North Carolina man who plotted ISIS-inspired terror attack sentenced to life in prison
    A judge sentenced a Morganton, North Carolina, man to life in prison Tuesday morning at the federal courthouse in Asheville. >> Watch the news report here Justin Sullivan, who was 19 years old when he was first arrested in 2015, pleaded guilty last November to one count of attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries. >> READ: Department of Justice on Justin Sullivan sentencing He told the FBI he was a converted Muslim and wanted to kill 1,000 people by using cyanide-laced bullets and vehicles filled with bombs. Sullivan wanted to get an AR-15 from a gun show in Hickory to kill a large number of U.S. citizens, according to court documents.But what he didn't know was that he was corresponding with an undercover FBI agent.  >> On WSOCTV.com: Morganton teen accused of planning attacks to support ISIS, DOJ says During the sentencing, Sullivan told the court that he was not a bad person and that a life sentence was not justified. Prosecutors said in September of 2014, Sullivan converted to Islam, became a violent Islamic extremist and watched ISIS videos, wanting to create his own Islamic state in the United States. 'He planned to attack a concert or a club, places that we would call soft targets, places where people would be about enjoying their lives and not expecting acts of violence,” said U.S. Attorney Jill Westmoreland Rose.The judge said that it was an act of terrorism and that Sullivan was cold, calculated and cowardly.Sullivan stood up and told the judge it was a lie to describe him as a cold-blooded murderer. The 21-year-old is also accused of murdering his neighbor, 74-year-old John Clark, who was found in a shallow grave next to his home after being shot three times in the head in December 2014. >> On WSOCTV.com: Teen accused of supporting ISIS, killing neighbor faces death penalty The FBI found the rifle used in that shooting while investigating the terrorism case. The district attorney plans to seek the death penalty in that case.  After his sentencing, Sullivan's father spoke to WSOC-TV. 'As parents, we're not happy, but as Americans, I accept it,” Rich Sullivan said. “Of course, he is still my son and I still love him.' Sullivan’s parents also alerted authorities prior to his arrest after a silencer arrived at the family's home. The FBI acted after learning Sullivan was plotting to murder them because they were interfering with his plot to kill others. >> Read more trending news WSOC reporter Dave Faherty asked Rich Sullivan if he forgives his son. “No, I can't,” Rich Sullivan said. The focus now turns to Sullivan’s capital murder trial in Burke County for the shooting death of John Clark. FBI agents said they found the murder weapon at Sullivan's home and matched it through ballistics. 'From what we have learned about Justin Sullivan is that from a very early age, and I'm talking eight or nine years old, he has suffered from real depression and suicidal ideation,' said defense attorney Vicki Jayne. >> Watch the news conference here
  • 19-year-old shoots, kills man trying to break into apartment
    19-year-old shoots, kills man trying to break into apartment
    Police said a teenager shot and killed a man Monday as he attempted to break into the teen’s apartment in DeKalb County, Georgia.  >> Read more trending news Malik Hyatt, 19, told police he heard someone banging on the door of his apartment and trying to kick it in early Monday morning.  Hyatt said he looked through the peephole and saw a man he did not know with something by his side. He told his 22-year-old sister to go to her room, grabbed a gun and shot through the door twice. When investigators arrived, they found the suspect dead on the stoop. “They actually saw a male on the ground with a T-shirt on his face and a handgun in his hand outside one of the apartments,” DeKalb police Lt. Lonzy Robertson said. >> See the latest on WSBTV.com The medical examiner identified the man killed as Eric Ransom, 22. “In home invasions, you never know what the suspect’s motive are. Maybe it’s money. Maybe the victim had something they wanted,” Robertson said. Police said they do not plan on charging the teen. They said the shooting appears to be justified, but the case is open and remains under investigation.
  • 2-year-old dies after falling asleep in hot van
    2-year-old dies after falling asleep in hot van
    A 2-year-old Idaho boy died after he was left over the weekend for more than six hours in a hot car near St. George, Utah, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Authorities found the boy after they were called around 6:40 p.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive child at a home in Winchester Hills, St. George News reported. The child was pronounced dead at the scene, the news site reported. The Washington County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to determine whether any charges will be filed, although sheriff’s office spokesman David Crouse told The Salt Lake Tribune that it appeared the child’s death was “a tragic accident.” >> Related: 4-day-old baby left in hot car in Massachusetts In a statement released to St. George News, deputies said the 2-year-old boy was one of as many as 35 children brought to St. George for a family reunion. The group traveled to St. George for an activity. Deputies believe that the 2-year-old fell asleep on the trip back to Winchester Hills, but no one noticed that he didn’t get out of the van. Meanwhile, a majority of the adults got ready for a religious meeting in St. George. >> Related: 10 ways to prevent a hot car death  Crouse said at a news conference Monday that teenage family members were watching the children as the adults went to the meeting, KSTU reported. When they returned to Winchester Hills, the boy’s absence was noticed. His father found him in the van, according to deputies. >> Related: Waze traffic app includes feature to remind parents kids are in car It was not clear how long he had been left in the vehicle, although Crouse told the Tribune that the boy appeared to have been in the car for at least six hours. St. George saw a high of 109 degrees on Saturday, according to the Tribune.
  • Substitute teacher accused of sex with student
    Substitute teacher accused of sex with student
    A 24-year-old former substitute teacher in Monett, Missouri, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. >> Middle school substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting student According to the Monett Times, Loryn Barclay was arrested Sunday and charged with four counts of sexual contact with a student by a teacher. Barclay started as substitute teacher in fall 2016, and she was hired as a paraprofessional in November. As of April 27, she was relieved of her duties. >> Teacher accused of sexual contact with 3 students “When we became aware of potential involvement with a student, we followed all procedures by informing the Children’s Division,” Monett superintendent Brad Hanson told The Monett Times. “We had a conversation with her, and she was not employed from then on. We learned about it the day of her exit as an employee. We dealt with it swiftly.” >> Read more trending news In early May, Barclay allegedly told an officer with the Monett Police Department that she “had an inappropriate relationship” with a student while employed as a substitute teacher. According to the affidavit, she told officer Jay Jastal that she had intercourse with the student twice at his family’s home in Barry County and had oral sex with him in a car at a park in Lawrence County. >> Teacher accused of improper relationship with student smiles in mugshot The student allegedly admitted to having intercourse and oral sex with the one-time teacher on multiple occasions. “The district followed all compliance issues and followed through with everything we needed to do, and now, we’ll let the legal side do its work,” Hanson told the paper. >> Teacher allegedly had sex with 4 students, including 2 at same time She faces charges in both counties. Jastal, who serves as school resource officer, was tipped off about the relationship in April. Barclay met a $25,000 bond and was released Sunday night. A hearing is scheduled for July 24. Charges in Barry County, where the student’s home is located, were filed on Monday, and a warrant was issued for Barclay with a cash-only bond of $10,000. Read more here.
  • Body found in locked Walmart bathroom now identified as 29-year-old woman
    Body found in locked Walmart bathroom now identified as 29-year-old woman
    The body of a woman found found Monday inside a bathroom at a Walmart in Oklahoma has been identified, but police still aren’t sure how long she was there. >> Read more trending news Sand Springs police have identified the woman as 29-year-old Katherine Caraway from Muskogee. According to police, employees assumed that the family bathroom was out of order because it was locked. Employees placed an out of order sign on the door Friday and it remained there throughout the weekend. On Monday, employees unlocked the bathroom door and found the woman.  Sand Springs Police say their preliminary investigation shows nothing suspicious about the woman's death. They do not know why she was in Sand Springs.  Walmart issued the following statement about the discovery:   'We are saddened by this. We don't know all the facts right now, but we are working closely with local law enforcement to provide what information we have that might be useful. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we must refer you to them for additional information.' 
