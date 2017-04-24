Trump tweets thanks to S. Florida residents for support

Residents in a South Florida city located just a few miles south of Donald Trump’s Palm Beach County residence showed up for a book reading at a local restaurant and wound up getting a 26-character thank you from the president Sunday morning. The “Fox and Friends” morning show cameras captured them praising his work to author and Fox news correspondent Ed Henry.

Henry was in Lake Worth to read from his book about baseball legend Jackie Robinson, “42 Faith: The Rest of the Jackie Robinson Story.”

“We are at Benny’s on the Beach in Lake Worth, Florida, about four miles from Mar-a-Lago,” Henry said. “So sort of in the president’s backyard when he comes here frequently. A lot of Trump voters, when they found out we were here, wanted to come out here to talk.”

They came wearing Make America Great Again red ball caps, with campaign buttons and signs. The three who spoke were unanimous in their praise.

“He’s doing a great job representing the people of the United States, the people, the red people,” said a woman Henry introduced as Valerie, “somebody who knows the president personally.”

Retiree Donna Cocomazzi said, “He’s doing awesome, awesome, awesome. Couldn’t ask for a better president.”

The kudos concluded with a man in a red cap who said, “My biggest issue is health care and I think he’s doing the best he can with that.”

Henry pointed out that health care delivered a “big stumble” in the first 100 days, but the man in the red hat was undaunted: “He’s in one of the most dangerous swamps on the planet, but he’s ‘King Croc.’”

By 10:07 a.m., the King Croc let his fingers do the talking: “Thank you Lake Worth, Florida @foxandfriends,”he tweeted.