Trump tweets: Fired FBI director is ‘a leaker’



President Donald Trump staff said he had no plans to stay off Twitter while fired FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Friday morning, the president was back on social media, criticizing Comey.

In a tweet early Friday, Trump labeled Comey as a “leaker,” writing that “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication … and WOW, Comey is a leaker!”

Comey testified for nearly three hours on Thursday, answering questions about the FBI’s investigation of Russia and his private conversations with Trump.

Comey said that a tweet by the president on May 12 convinced him to leak contents of his memos documenting his conversations with Trump to the media.

"The President tweeted on Friday, after I got fired, that I better hope there's not tapes," Comey testified. "I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night, because it didn't dawn on me originally, that there might be corroboration for our conversation, there might be a tape."

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017