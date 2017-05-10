Listen Live
National
Trump tweets after firing Comey, says even Dems 'will be thanking me'
Close

Trump tweets after firing Comey, says even Dems 'will be thanking me'

5 things you didn't know about James Comey

Trump tweets after firing Comey, says even Dems 'will be thanking me'

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON -  President Donald Trump is taking to Twitter to speak out about his controversial firing of FBI Director James Comey.

>> Trump fires Comey: Has an FBI director been fired before and what happens now?

"The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad!" he tweeted early Wednesday. "James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI. Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me!"

Late Tuesday, Trump also took a swipe at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York.

>> Read more trending news

"Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, 'I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer.' Then acts so indignant. #draintheswamp," Trump wrote.

The White House announced the decision to fire Comey on Tuesday, sparking criticism from Democrats and some Republicans, including Arizona Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake.

    With the firing of now-former FBI director James Conway, Andrew G. McCabe has been named acting director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Who is McCabe and what is his history with the FBI? >> Read more trending news Before joining the FBI, McCabe was a private practice lawyer. He earned a bachelor of arts degree from Duke in 1990 and his juris doctor degree from Washington University School of Law in 1993. McCabe started with the FBI as a special agent in 1996 in the New York division where he investigated organized crime cases. In 2003 he was named supervisory special agent of the Eurasian Organized Crime Task Force, a joint operation with the NYPD. He was promoted in 2006 to the FBI headquarters as unit chief of extraterritorial investigations of Sunni extremist targets, focusing on counterterrorism. He eventually became assistant section chief of International Terrorism Operations Section One, responsible for counterterrorism investigations in the U.S. In 2008, McCabe was named assistant special agent of the Washington field office’s counterterrorism division. He was named the first director of the High-Value Interrogation Group in 2009. McCabe was named deputy assistant director in 2011, overseeing international terrorism investigations at the Counterterrorism Division at FBI headquarters. McCabe will hold the position until President Donald Trump names a new director, The New York Times reported.
    President Donald Trump is taking to Twitter to speak out about his controversial firing of FBI Director James Comey. >> Trump fires Comey: Has an FBI director been fired before and what happens now? 'The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad!' he tweeted early Wednesday. 'James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI. Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me!' Late Tuesday, Trump also took a swipe at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York. >> Read more trending news 'Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, 'I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer.' Then acts so indignant. #draintheswamp,' Trump wrote. The White House announced the decision to fire Comey on Tuesday, sparking criticism from Democrats and some Republicans, including Arizona Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake.
    A missing 17-foot albino Burmese python reappeared at his Alaska home as suddenly as he disappeared. The 100-pound snake, named Sam, went missing on April 24 while his owner, David Hyde, was doing yard work, according to the Alaska Dispatch News. >> Read more trending news Hyde was working outside again on Monday and left his door open. When he returned to the house, he found Sam inside as if he’d never left. “I decided he was gone forever, and I thought it’d be OK to leave my door open so I could come and go as I was working on chores,” Hyde told ADN. “And there he was.” When the snake first disappeared, Hyde warned his neighbors and said he thoroughly searched his Meadow Lake neighborhood, but there was no sign of his pet. Residents were concerned about the missing snake because of its size and the fact that it can eat small and even midsize animals.  >> Related: 144-pound, 15-foot python captured by snake hunters in Florida Even though neighbors were nervous at the idea of such a big snake on the loose, Hyde said they never had anything to worry about. “He’s not vicious or evil. He’s just shy and hungry,” Hyde said, according to ADN. Hyde said, while he wasn’t sure where the snake was for two weeks, Sam appeared to have roofing tar on parts of his body when he finally returned home.  >> Related: Woman’s dream home turns into snake-infested nightmare
    President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, according to a statement from the White House press office: “Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.  The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” said President Trump.  A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately.” Comey, 56, was nominated for the FBI position in 2013 by President Barack Obama.  >> Read more trending news >> Related: Lawmakers: Flynn likely broke the law; what is the emoluments clause?  The firing comes after Comey told said in sworn testimony on Capitol Hill last week that Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton, sent “hundreds and thousands” of emails to her husband's laptop, some of which contained classified information.  >> ﻿Related: What is a ﻿Related: What is a FISA warrant? The FBI said in a two-page letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee that most of the emails with classified information were not because of the forwarded emails. It said only “a small number” of the emails were forwarded. Most of them had been backed up from other devices. >> Related: Who are key players in the Russia/Trump saga?  In a letter to Comey, Trump said he was following the recommendation from the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General of the United States that Comey be dismissed from his position.  “While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau,” Trump said in the letter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
    Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Steve Montiero pulled an Orlando driver over during a traffic stop because something just didn't look right on his license plate. Turns out, the driver tried to renew his own tag …using a black sharpie, making the 7 in 2017 an 8! While the driver could've gotten slapped with a big fine, Montiero gave him the benefit of the doubt and allowed someone to come pick him up instead.Montiero didn’t waste the opportunity to send out an awesome tweet.  (tweet)
