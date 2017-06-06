As fired FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee, President Donald Trump will be watching -- and possibly tweeting.

I'm told by two WH sources that Pres. Trump does not plan to put down Twitter on Thursday. May live tweet if he feels the need to respond. — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 6, 2017

Costa reiterated this in an interview on MSNBC, saying, “The president himself wants to be the messenger, his own warrior, his own lawyer, his own spokesman […] The president is expected to be tweeting on Thursday in response to Comey, not to stay quiet during the testimony, because he himself wants to be driving the process.”

The Washington Examiner’s Tim Carney added that the president’s repeated posting on social media made it difficult to move forward on any appreciable policy gains for conservatives. He told MSNBC, “Where we share your goals, Mr. President, you’re undermining our ability to accomplish it […] We’re on your side. Stop tweeting.”

Ahead of Thursday’s hearing, counselor to the president

Kellyanne Conway went on the “Today” show, claiming that “integrity and morale were down” under Comey’s leadership at the FBI.

If Trump does post on social media during the testimony, it would be the second time he has tweeted while Comey testifies. He also tweeted during Comey’s testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee in March. That led to House members asking Comey to fact-check the president’s tweets as he posted them.

Trump has stated that he has no plans to reduce his Twitter use and that the “fake” mainstream media is working hard to keep him from getting out “the honest and unfiltered message.”

The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

Trump only has one item on his official schedule that day: a lunch with the Faith and Freedom Coalition that runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Comey’s public testimony is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Thursday. It will be his first public appearance since being fired.