Trump expected to end DACA on Friday, reports say

McClatchy’s bureau in Washington, D.C., was reporting Thursday that President Donald Trump is expected to announce an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an Obama-era program that had temporarily deferred deportation of undocumented immigrants who entered the United States as children.

The announcement would come as early as Friday, according to multiple media sources.

>> Read more trending news

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program defers deportation for two years to eligible immigrants but does not grant legal status. Undocumented immigrants must reapply for DACA after each two-year period, and must demonstrate that they meet several criteria to be eligible:

Under the age of 31 as of June 15, 2012;

Came to the United States before turning 16;

Continuously resided in the United States since June 15, 2007;

Physically present in the United States on June 15, 2012, and at the time of making the DACA request;

Had no lawful status as of June 15, 2012;

Currently in school, graduated from high school, obtained a GED certificate, or was an honorably discharged military veteran;

Not convicted of a felony, significant misdemeanor, or three or more other misdemeanors

According to the most recent data available from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, 844,931 initial DACA requests had been approved nationwide by June 30, 2016, more than 100,000 of which were in Texas. The only state with more DACA recipients was California, which had more than 200,000 initial requests approved.

RELATED: DACA recipients detained during protest are released from jail

On June 15, the Trump administration axed the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents, or DAPA. That program aimed to provide a pathway for undocumented immigrant parents with children who are U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents to be considered for deferred action, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

RELATED: DACA students seek studies abroad, despite uncertainty

Two weeks later, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote a letter urging federal officials to reverse DACA, as well.

RELATED: Austin, Travis County leaders criticize Paxton’s opposition to DACA

The letter, which was signed by nine other state attorneys general and the governor of Idaho, said that DACA, as with DAPA (Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents), “confers eligibility for work authorization and lawful presence without any statutory authorization from Congress.”

Paxton wrote that he would pull a lawsuit challenging the deferred action program if the administration complied with the request by Sept. 5. If not, he said the suit would expand to include DACA and remaining expanded DACA permits.

This is a breaking news story. Check back at the Austin American-Statesman for more updates.