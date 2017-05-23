Listen Live
National
Trump condemns 'evil losers' behind Manchester attack
Trump condemns 'evil losers' behind Manchester attack

Trump condemns 'evil losers' behind Manchester attack
Photo Credit: Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images
JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - MAY 22: (ISRAEL OUT) US President Donald Trump (L) speaks during a joint statment with Israel's President Reuven Rivlin at the President's House on May 22, 2017 in Jerusalem, Israel. Trump arrived for a 28-hour visit to Israel and the Palestinian Authority areas on his first foreign trip since taking office in January. (Photo by Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images)

Trump condemns 'evil losers' behind Manchester attack

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed the perpetrators behind Monday night’s suicide bomb attack in Manchester, England, that claimed 22 lives and injured nearly 60 other people.

>> Read more trending news

Greater Manchester police said a person detonated a suicide bomb Monday near one of the entrances to Manchester Arena, following an Ariana Grande concert. Police said children were among those killed or injured.

Speaking alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Trump offered his condolences and condemned the “wicked ideology” that led to the attack.

“(There were) so many young, beautiful, innocent people -- living and enjoying their lives -- murdered by evil losers in life,” Trump said. “I won't call them monsters, because they would like that term. They would think that's a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers, because that's what they are: losers.”

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the attack, although authorities said they had yet to uncover any connections between suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, and any wider terrorist organization.

Trump condemns 'evil losers' behind Manchester attack

“The terrorists and extremists, and those who give them aid and comfort, must be driven out from our society forever,” Trump said. “This wicket ideology must be obliterated, and innocent life must be protected. All civilized nations must join together to protect human life and the sacred right of our citizens to live in safety and peace.”

The White House said Trump spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May after the attack and offered his condolences and support on behalf of the United States.

"We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom," Trump wrote Tuesday morning in a tweet.

Trump’s remarks came during his first foreign trip as president, a sweep of five countries over nine days. The president was in Rome on Tuesday for a meeting with Pope Francis. He has already visited Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert: What we know now

Manchester explosion: Here’s what we know about the victims

Deadly Manchester blast after Ariana Grande concert: 5 things to know
The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Trump condemns 'evil losers' behind Manchester attack
    Trump condemns 'evil losers' behind Manchester attack
  • Thanks to beer, over 160,000 have jobs in Florida
    Thanks to beer, over 160,000 have jobs in Florida
    You can raise a glass to this! A new study shows America’s beer industry contributes more than $21.6 billion to Florida’s economy. It also supports 160,706 jobs in the state, according to the National Beer Wholesalers Association and the Beer Institute, a trade association for brewers. 'America's beer distributors are proud to provide nearly 135,000 jobs with solid wages and great benefits to employees at more than 3,000 facilities, located in every state and congressional district across the country. Independent beer distributors generate significant economic contributions in their communities through local business-to-business commerce, investments in local infrastructure and capital assets and tax revenue,’ said NBWA President & CEO Craig Purser. Brewers and beer importers directly employ 64,745 Americans.
  • ‘Doomsday’ tunnel entrance in Arctic flooded by melting permafrost
    ‘Doomsday’ tunnel entrance in Arctic flooded by melting permafrost
    The entrance tunnel to the world’s largest seed storage facility built into the permafrost in a mountain in a remote area of the Arctic Circle in Norway has been flooded by melting permafrost.  >> Read more trending news The storage facility, which opened in 2008, was supposed to be an impregnable rock vault protecting the world’s food supply in the event of a global catastrophe, either man-made or natural, but The Guardian reports permafrost meltwater inundated the entrance to the tunnel leading to the seed vault after extremely warm winter temperatures in the Arctic. The Norwegian government owns the vault, and a government official admitted builders did not foresee the impact of climate change. “It was not in our plans to think that the permafrost would not be there and that it would experience extreme weather like that,” Hege Njaa Aschim told The Guardian. Luckily no seeds were lost. The water that breached the entrance to the tunnel froze and Hege said the ice has been removed. Officials are now trying to figure out new solutions to make the vault self-sufficient, something that’s necessary for it to serve its purpose. 
  • $500 million worth of poppy plants seized in NC drug raid
    $500 million worth of poppy plants seized in NC drug raid
    Undercover officers executed a search warrant Tuesday morning at a large poppy grow operation in Catawba County in western North Carolina. >> Read more trending news Poppy plants are used to create opium, which is used to make drugs such as heroin. It is illegal to grow poppy plants in North Carolina. Deputies estimate that the plants found near Claremont are worth $500 million. Almost a dozen law enforcement officers, wearing protective clothing, converged on the property to remove hundreds of plants. Authorities are questioning two men in connection with the drug bust. Deputies said there has never been a poppy operation bust in Catawba County before.
  • Rep. Demings: Trump’s budget proposal is ‘cruel and inhumane’
    Rep. Demings: Trump’s budget proposal is ‘cruel and inhumane’
    Orlando Democrat Val Demings is criticizing the White House’s proposed budget that cuts funding for some social programs as a “cruel and inhumane” move. “In seeking massive cuts to major earned benefit programs, including a total of $1.4 trillion in cuts to Medicaid over the next 10 years, the President has ignored the needs of millions of Americans and now Democratic and Republican lawmakers must reach a more realistic consensus,” she said, according to a statement released by her congressioal office. “The President's cruel and inhumane budget should be dead on arrival. It will have devastating effects on working families, women and children, and those with disabilities who depend on social security disability insurance. Demings questioned whether Trump’s budget amounts to broken campaign promises. Trump would add over $3 trillion in debt before balancing budget in 2027
