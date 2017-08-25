Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka resigns from White House

Presidential adviser Sebastian Gorka resigned Friday.
Gorka previously worked for former Trump adviser Steve Bannon at Breitbart. His resignation was expected after Bannon was ousted earlier this month by Trump’s new Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly.
His tenure during the short seven months of the Trump administration was controversial. He denied ties to a far-right Hungarian group early in his career as he tried to start a political career in the country, but was denied security clearance, according to a report from BuzzFeed News. He later received criticism after he called an exploding bomb at a mosque in rural Minnesota a “fake hate crime.”
Gorka’s resignation was first reported by the conservative website The Federalist.
According to the site, Gorka expressed dismay at the administration’s current direction.
“(G)iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House. As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House.
Regrettably, outside of yourself, the individuals who most embodied and represented the policies that will ‘Make America Great Again,’ have been internally countered, systematically removed, or undermined in recent months. This was made patently obvious as I read the text of your speech on Afghanistan this week…
“The fact that those who drafted and approved the speech removed any mention of Radical Islam or radical Islamic terrorism proves that a crucial element of your presidential campaign has been lost ...”
