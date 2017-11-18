The Texas driver of a truck sporting a large anti-Trump window decal was arrested Thursday, the Houston Chronicle reports.

The truck, and its driver, Karen Fonseca, gained notoriety after a sheriff threatened a charge of disorderly conduct for the decal reading, “(EXPLETIVE) TRUMP AND (EXPLETIVE) YOU FOR VOTING FOR HIM.”

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy E. Nehls posted a photo of the truck Wednesday on Facebook saying, “If you know who owns this truck or it is yours, I would like to discuss it with you.” The photo, which was met with spirited debate by Facebook commentors, has since been removed.

Fonseca was booked in jail for an unrelated fraud charge.

The sheriff’s office released this statement in response to the attention the situation received:

"The Sheriff made the post on his Personal page. The objective of the post was to find the owner/driver of the truck and have a conversation with them in order to prevent a potential altercation between the truck driver and those offended by the message. Since the owner of the truck has been identified, the Sheriff took down the post. Due to the hate messages he has been receiving towards his wife and children, the Sheriff will not be commenting on the matter further."

Of the decal Fonseca said, “It's not to cause hate or animosity. It's just our freedom of speech and we're exercising it.”