Listen Live
clear-night
76°
H 89°
L 65°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
76°
Clear
H 89° L 65°
  • clear-night
    76°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 89° L 65°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 89° L 65°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 91° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Transatlantic flight diverted to Ireland for bathroom break
Close

Transatlantic flight diverted to Ireland for bathroom break

Transatlantic Flight Diverted to Ireland for Bathroom Break

Transatlantic flight diverted to Ireland for bathroom break

By: Theresa Seiger Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

SHANNON, Ireland -  Passengers on a flight bound for Paris from New York made an unscheduled stop in Ireland on Monday after a "serious problem" rendered the plane's bathrooms unusable, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending stories

Crew members working on the OpenSkies flight, a subsidiary of British Airways, requested a landing at Ireland's Shannon Airport to allow the plane's 172 passengers to use the bathroom, BBC News reported.

The pilot told air-traffic controllers that the Boeing 767 had a "serious problem" with its toilets and that the flight's passengers were likely to have an "urgent need for them to go to the toilets," the Irish Mirror reported.

Only 90 minutes remained of the journey after crossing the Atlantic and reaching Ireland, the Independent reported. However, the flight was delayed for two hours as engineers worked to repair the broken bathrooms.

In a statement released to the Independent, British Airways said it was "very sorry for any inconvenience the stoppage caused, but safety is our highest priority."

The plane continued its journey to Paris Orly Airport around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • 3 people in custody in connection with Atlanta I-85 fire
    3 people in custody in connection with Atlanta I-85 fire
    Three people are in custody after a fire that caused a bridge to collapse on I-85 in Atlanta, according to the state fire marshal's office. Basil Eleby has been charged with first degree criminal damage to property and two others are charged with criminal trespass.  >> Read more trending news The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Jay Florence, deputy commissioner of the state Department of Insurance, which includes the fire marshal’s office, identified the three in custody as: Basil Eleby, charged with criminal damage to property; Sophia Bruner, charged with criminal trespass; and Barry Thomas, charged with criminal trespass.  Related: 7 things to know about the fiery I-85 bridge collapse All three were taken to the Fulton County jail after being charged following interrogation by investigators Friday afternoon. “We believe they were together when the fire was set and Eleby is the one who set the fire,” Florence said.  Florence said officials do not believe anyone else was involved in setting the fire, which quickly engulfed construction materials stored beneath the interstate at Piedmont Road. Allen said the charges could be “upgraded” as investigators develop more evidence. Related: Officials: Plan for traffic mess after I-85 fire, collapse Florence declined to say how the fire was started. However, he said the suspects used “available materials” at the site. The Georgia's Department of Transportation is working to determine the extent of the damage caused by the fire. GDOT began its assessment of the damage Thursday before the fire was even extinguished, Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurray said Friday. Related: Repairs expected to take months after large fire leads to Atlanta interstate collapse Demolition crews are already working to remove tons of crushed concrete and look for clues as to how coils of non-combustible high-density plastic pipe, which GDOT stored underneath the bridge, caught fire. 'So the storage area under the bridge was storing normal highway construction materials. The PVC material has been there for some time, probably since 2006 or 7,' McMurry said. The massive blaze started at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday beneath I-85 northbound. Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-85, as well as several roads in northeast Atlanta, were closed for hours Thursday and into Friday. Interstate 85 will remain closed as crews rebuild the bridge on both sides.
  • Trump legislative agenda not exactly speeding through Congress
    Trump legislative agenda not exactly speeding through Congress
    While President Donald Trump has been active in churning out executive actions to follow through on some of his campaign promises, his legislative agenda in the Congress has not jumped out of the starting gate on Capitol Hill, as he continues to look to chalk up his first significant legislative achievement. Here is where we stand on a number of fronts in Washington: 1. GOP health care overhaul remains in limbo. The one major issue where Republicans have tried to take action is on the Obama health law, but those plans remain bogged down in the Congress. Yes, there was a lot of noise in the halls of the Capitol this week about Republicans making another big try at finding agreement on health care, but there was no real evidence that an agreement was near, as the GOP remains short on votes, but filled with internal finger pointing over who is blame for the failure. President Trump has tried to use the bully pulpit to get more conservative Republicans in line, but it hasn’t worked so far, as members of the House Freedom Caucus have said repeatedly that they aren’t going to sign on to a plan that is “Obamacare Lite.” The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2017 2. Trump Tax Reform plan not ready for prime time. While there was talk of moving quickly on to tax reform in the immediate aftermath of the Republican troubles on health care, the White House made clear this week that there is no plan ready to be rolled out just yet. “The team is weighing the best option to develop a plan that will provide significant middle-class tax relief and make American businesses more competitive,” said spokesman Sean Spicer. Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin said last week that he believes a plan could be passed by the House and Senate by August – but that prediction was met with raised eyebrows in the halls of Congress, where it’s been over 30 years since the last tax reform package made it through the House and Senate. There’s a simple reason why – it’s not easy. Spicer says #tax reform will take several months, but there are 'lots of tracks,' people now working on health care, tax & infrastructure — Cheryl Bolen (@cherylbolen) March 30, 2017 3. Money for the border wall seems to be on hold. While President Trump has long talked about building a wall along the southern border with Mexico, squeezing money immediately out of the Congress for that might not happen. The White House wants $1 billion in funding in a measure that will fund the government for the rest of the current fiscal year, through the end of September. But Democrats have made clear they will filibuster any bill that has money for the wall, which could lead to a government shutdown. Key GOP lawmakers have made clear that money for the wall may have to wait until later this year, and they especially don’t like one part of the Trump plan, which would make cuts at the National Institutes of Health as part of that spending package. The wall sounds great – but there are a number of Republicans who don’t feel it’s a funding priority. R-Roy Blunt told reporters that GOP leaders do not want to include Trump’s spending for the border wall in the spring budget..here we go — americafirst (@americavetsnow) March 30, 2017 4. The Congressional schedule and a government shutdown. Also standing in the way of quick action on any Trump legislative agenda items is the schedule for Congress, which will be in session next week, and then take two weeks off for an Easter break. Once lawmakers return on April 17, they will have eight scheduled legislative business days to figure out how to avoid a government shutdown on April 28. April 29 will mark the 100th day of President Trump’s time in office; Republicans don’t want to have to mark that day with a government that is not open for business. We could well repeat the whole government shutdown threat at the end of September as well. It will be interesting to see how the President handles that, plus the need to raise the debt limit later this year. Washington running out of money April 28 2017Another Government Shutdown pic.twitter.com/riEEue9vsH — JW Branding (@JW_Branding) March 30, 2017 5. White House notes renaming of VA clinic – in Pago Pago. During Friday’s White House briefing, something from Press Secretary Sean Spicer caught my ear, as he was rattling off bills that the President would be signing. Most of the new laws approved so far by Mr. Trump have been special resolutions that repeal certain rules and regulations of the Obama Administration – but this one was much more limited, as Spicer noted, “H.R. 1362, naming a VA outpatient clinic in Pago Pago, American Samoa.” That clinic was renamed for the late delegate Eni Faleomavaega, who died recently – he was a popular personality in the House for many years. But let’s get down to business – VA clinics in Pago Pago weren’t at the top of the Trump Legislative Agenda, and probably wasn’t something you thought you would hear mentioned at the White House Briefing. Passing of colorful,Eni Faleomavaega, long friend of EWC. Widow says life with him was never dull. https://t.co/VMlSsqYEJL — Charles E. Morrison (@charmorrison) February 25, 2017 6. Continued signs of White House friction with some GOP lawmakers. This last week, President Trump used Twitter to take multiple jabs at the House Freedom Caucus, and several specific Republicans in the Congress, urging them to get on board with his agenda, including the GOP health care bill. Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) said it was made plain to him that the President would try to knock him out of office in 2018. And then there was a top Trump aide who urged a primary challenger in 2018 for Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI). One thing I noticed in the hallways of Congress in recent weeks is those type of threats don’t scare more conservative GOP lawmakers. Trump admin & Establishment have merged into #Trumpstablishment. Same old agenda: Attack conservatives, libertarians & independent thinkers. https://t.co/ALcV59iHXx — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 1, 2017 Yes, it’s still early for President Trump. But it is not obvious when he will be able to celebrate a big legislative success in Congress. And like in sports, momentum is always important in politics.
  • Woman dies after being struck by own car at gas station
    Woman dies after being struck by own car at gas station
    An investigation is underway after a woman was struck and killed by her own car Saturday in Massachusetts. According to Saugus police, a 36-year-old woman was struck by her own car at a Sunoco gas station in Saugus. Officers were called to the scene around 9:50 a.m. >> Read more trending news When officers arrived, the victim was found trapped underneath her vehicle, a Chevy Captiva, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Saugus Police are investigating how the woman became trapped underneath her vehicle. The victim's identity has not yet been released. No further information was immediately available. This is a developing story, stick with FOX25Boston.com for the latest updates.
  • Rachel Dolezal legally changes name to Nkechi Amare Diallo ahead of book release
    Rachel Dolezal legally changes name to Nkechi Amare Diallo ahead of book release
    Rachel Dolezal, a former NAACP chapter president, gained attention in 2015 after it was revealed that she was white and not black, as she had been claiming for years.  More than a year after the scandal made headlines, she changed her name.  >> Read more trending stories    The Spokane, Washington-based activist officially changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo in a Washington court in early October, according to legal documents, the Associated Press reported.  According to the Daily Mail, the new name has African origins, specifically from Nigeria. 'Nkechi' is short for 'Nkechinyere,' which means 'what god has given' or 'gift of god,' and 'Diallo' means 'bold,' according to the Mail.  >> Jobless and nearly homeless, Rachel Dolezal still isn't sorry for posing as black   A Change.org petition in October urged the TEDx organization to post one of the former civil rights leader's speeches online. The petition was posted by a user with the name Nkechi Diallo.  'Rachel Dolezal's TEDx Talk on Race & Identity ... is still not available online,' the petition read. 'Please post her talk online immediately. She should not be censored due to her unique perspective. We want to watch this speech.'  On Feb. 27, four months after the petition was started, TEDx responded, saying the organization had made the speech public. The petition had reached less than half of the 100 supporters it seeked.  The 39-year-old's social media accounts still list her birth name.   A memoir is set to be released March 28, with Dolezal listed as the author. >> Rachel Dolezal announces memoir 'In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World' A description on Amazon teases the book as follows:  “What determines your race? Is it your DNA? The community in which you were raised? The way others see you or the way you see yourself?“With ‘In Full Color,’ Rachel Dolezal describes the path that led her from being a child of white evangelical parents to an NAACP chapter president and respected educator and activist who identifies as black. Along the way, she recounts the deep emotional bond she formed with her four adopted black siblings, the sense of belonging she felt while living in black communities in Jackson, Mississippi, and Washington, D.C., and the experiences that have shaped her along the way.”
  • Stunner! Mississippi State ends UConn’s 111-game win streak in NCAA semis
    Stunner! Mississippi State ends UConn’s 111-game win streak in NCAA semis
    The smallest player on the court ended the biggest streak in college sports Friday night. >> Read more trending news Morgan William’s pull-up jump shot at the buzzer led Mississippi State to a stunning 66-64 overtime victory against four-time defending national champion Connecticut in the semifinals of the NCAA Women’s basketball tournament. The loss ended UConn’s NCAA-record 111-game winning streak and the Huskies’ quest for a fifth consecutive national title. “No one in the country thought that could happen,” Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer said. “We beat the greatest team with the greatest streak in the history of sports.” The game-winning shot by William, a 5-foot-5 junior who finished with 13 points and six assists, sends Mississippi State into Sunday’s national title game against South Carolina. The game will be televised on ESPN at 6 p.m. EDT.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.