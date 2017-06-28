Train misses man who overdosed, fell between tracks

Emergency crews say an Ohio man who overdosed is lucky to be alive after he fell onto nearby railroad tracks.

>> Read more trending news

When the man overdosed Friday night, he fell onto the railroad tracks near University Boulevard in Middletown, fire officials said. The man fell between the tracks, and he wasn’t hit when a train passed over him, officials said.

>> See the latest on Journal-News.com

The man was revived after Middletown paramedics gave him Narcan, fire officials said. He was transported to Atrium Medical Center.