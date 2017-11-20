Trader Joe's recalls salads possibly contaminated with glass, plastic

Green Cuisine, a California-based food supplier, is recalling more than 36,000 pounds of chicken and turkey salad products sold at Trader Joe's that may be contaminated with glass and plastic, according to officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The problem was discovered when Green Cuisine received consumer complaints and notified FSIS Inspection Program personnel on Friday. The impacted ready-to-eat chicken and turkey salads were produced from Nov. 4 to 15.
FSIS has received no reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.
The following products are subject to recall:
- 10.5-oz. clear plastic individual serving packages containing "TRADER JOE'S White Meat Chicken Salad with celery, carrots and green onions" with a "Use By" date of November 10 - 21, 2017.
- 11.0-oz. clear plastic individual serving packages containing "TRADER JOE'S CURRIED WHITE CHICKEN DELI SALAD with toasted cashews, green onion and a bit of honey" with a "Use By" date of November 10 - 21, 2017.
- 10.25-oz. clear plastic individual serving packages containing "TRADER JOE'S TURKEY CRANBERRY APPLE SALAD TURKEY BREAST MEAT WITH SWEET DRIED CRANBERRIES, TANGY GREEN APPLES, PECANS AND SAGE" with a "Use By" date of November 10 - 21, 2017.
The products subject to recall were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
