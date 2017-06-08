Tourist praised for helping blind man following Cubs game

Everyone appreciates a helping hand when they can use it, and one Indiana tourist in Chicago extending her kindness toward a stranger at a Cubs game.

Now going viral, a video of 26-year-old Casey Spelman helping hail a cab for a blind Cubs fan has become the highlight of her trip. She told WGN she was exploring Wrigley Field for the first time, but meeting the stranger has been the best part.

“I just said ‘Hi are you trying to get a cab?’ and he said ‘Yes’ and I said ‘Would you like some help?’ and he said ‘That’d be great,’” WGN quoted Spelman as saying.

The streets are always packed after a Cubs, game making it hard enough to find a cab, but Spelman noticed this man in particular seemed to be having more trouble. She quickly realized he was blind and rushed to his aid to help him get home.

As she took the man’s hand and hailed a cab for him, a bystander in the crowd snapped a few photographs. Ryan Hamilton, a witness to the act of kindness, spotted Spelman from a rooftop and later posted a picture on Facebook celebrating her.

“I’m like ‘Oh my gosh, this is really cool. I’ve never seen something like this,’” Hamilton said. “There’s so much negative stuff going on in the world and this was the opposite of that.”

Hamilton noted that while Spelman is now getting a lot of attention for what she did, that was not her motivation, making it all the more impressive to him. Spelman herself said it happened so fast that she did not even catch the name of the man, but would love to meet with him again some time.

“He said, ‘Give me a hug,’ and I gave him a big hug, and he said, ‘God bless you and have a great night’ and I said, ‘Thank you, you too,” Spelman said.