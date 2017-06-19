A 2-year-old New York girl miraculously survived a fall from a sixth-floor apartment window, walking away from the life-threatening ordeal with just a bruised arm.
The girl’s mother told CBS New York that her daughter, identified as Audrianna Dzyuba, often sat on the window sill in their sixth-floor apartment in the Bronx, but that the window was always shut and locked.
However, on Friday evening, a teenage cousin opened the window and briefly left the room, according to CBS.
The girl apparently climbed up on the sill and tumbled out the open window, landing on a metal awning below.
A woman in a second-floor apartment was able to grab the girl off the awning.
The toddler was taken for medical treatment, but was pronounced just fine.
