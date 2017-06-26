Listen Live
National
Tips to keep your pet calm on the Fourth of July
Tips to keep your pet calm on the Fourth of July
By: KIRO7.com
Every year, dogs and cats flee with fear from the sound of fireworks.

According to PetAmberAlert, a lost pet finder that uses phone and fax broadcasts to help lost pets find their way back home, animal control officials across the nation report a 30-60 percent increase in lost pets each year between those dates.

July 5, according to PetAmberAlert, is one of the busiest days of the year for shelters.

  • Keep your pet indoors, preferably in the quietest room in your house while fireworks are going off
  • Soothing music or turning on the TV can provide a good distraction for your pet
  • Some pets like being in a secure crate in a darkened room to help them stay calm
  • Do not leave your pet outside
  • Make sure your pet is licensed and has an ID tag or microchip
  • Even if your pet hasn't had a negative reaction in the past to fireworks, don't assume they won't react -- some pets become more sensitive to loud noises as they age
  • If your pet is lost, check in person at local shelters and check back frequently as it can take time before a pet is brought to a shelter

To store information about your pet should you need to set up posters or communicate that your pet is lost, download the ASPCA's mobile app. The app also helps pet owners in times of natural disasters. 

