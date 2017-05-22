5 tips for easy travel this summer

The next three months are some of the busiest times for travel as people jet off for summer vacations.

Here’s what you need to know before you jet off on your next excursion:

1. Plan carefully and prepare ahead of time. Plan for the unavoidable. Check your flight status at FlightStats.com, and leave yourself plenty of time as a buffer before flights and between connections. Be at the airport two hours prior to your scheduled departure time to start your vacation travels in a relaxed mood.

2. Park at the airport. Most airports have convenient and affordable parking options—including long-term parking, which is adjacent to or steps away from the terminal.

3. Know the latest TSA rules. Follow the 3-1-1 rule for packing liquids in your carry-on bag, including sunscreen. Leaving in a rush? Visit the Transportation Security Administration website to learn about TSA pre-check to make it even faster, and to learn what items are prohibited.

4. Don’t risk the essentials. Remember to keep your keys, medicine and travel essentials on yourself or in your carry-on luggage.

5. No surprises. When packing, be sure to check all luggage pockets and compartments so you are not surprised with prior packed items when going through the TSA security check-point.