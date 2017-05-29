Listen Live
Tiger Woods arrested for DUI in Jupiter, Florida

National
Tiger Woods arrested on drunken driving charges in Florida
Tiger Woods arrested on drunken driving charges in Florida

Tiger Woods arrested on drunken driving charges in Florida
Photo Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office
Tiger Woods is pictured here early on Memorial Day  in a mug shot from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The golfing legend was pulled over on suspicion of drunken driving and arrested around 3 a.m. in Jupiter, Florida, where he lives.

Tiger Woods arrested on drunken driving charges in Florida

By: Chelsea Todaro, Palm Beach Post
Photo Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office

 

Golfing great Tiger Woods was arrested Monday morning in Jupiter, Florida, on suspicion of drunken driving, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

>> Read more trending news 

Woods, a Jupiter Island resident, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 7 a.m. and released on his own recognizance around 11 a.m.

He was pulled over and taken into custody around 3 a.m.

Social media erupted over the news, with some questioning why Woods didn’t call a Taxi or Uber.

This is a developing story with more to come.

