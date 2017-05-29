Tiger Woods arrested on drunken driving charges in Florida

Golfing great Tiger Woods was arrested Monday morning in Jupiter, Florida, on suspicion of drunken driving, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
Woods, a Jupiter Island resident, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 7 a.m. and released on his own recognizance around 11 a.m.
He was pulled over and taken into custody around 3 a.m.
Social media erupted over the news, with some questioning why Woods didn’t call a Taxi or Uber.
Tiger Woods arrested for DUI at 7:18am! Pretty sure dude can afford an Uber. What gives?!?🙄 #TigerWoodshttps://t.co/H1fXiYjzO5 pic.twitter.com/qKNfkrxpG6— 🇺🇸Nikki (@Snikk) May 29, 2017
JUST IN via @GMA & @ABC -- #TigerWoods arrested early this morning on DUI charges in Jupiter, Florida https://t.co/VaWVbDJHKQ pic.twitter.com/2GXmaw2Ykf— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) May 29, 2017
We now live in a parallel universe! Where #JohnDaly is winning golf tournaments & #TigerWoods is getting arrested for DUI. pic.twitter.com/5S9PFRfRgR— La Marie (@FordMcCartney) May 29, 2017
This is a developing story with more to come.
