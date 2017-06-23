Thunderbird F-16 plane flips on its top at Ohio air show

DAYTON, Ohio - A military plane went off a runway, slipped and flipped Friday during the Dayton Air Show in Ohio, according to witness reports and law enforcement officials.
A tow truck was called to the scene just before 1 p.m. Rescue crews were also on-scene.
Medics responding to the crash gave an occupant of the plane a “thumbs up,” but did not elaborate on the person’s condition.
Live Coverage: Thunderbird F-16 plane flips on its top at Dayt...
Live Coverage: A F-16 Thunderbird plane flips on its top at Dayton International Airport the latest developments on this story at http://on.whio.com/2t3MAtwPosted by WHIO on Friday, June 23, 2017
Ricardo von Puttkammer, a chief correspondent for Aviation Photojournal in New York City, told the Dayton Daily News that he saw a two-set Thunderbird land and taxi toward a staging area when a strong gust of wind apparently flipped the F-16 on its top.
>> See the latest from the Dayton Daily News
Another eye witness told WHIO that the Thunderbird slipped while coming down for landing. Law enforcement officials confirmed the plane was upside-down. Emergency dispatchers said it was in the grass.
At the time of the crash there was heavy rain in the area. Rainfall rates in the vicinity exceeded two inches per hour, according to WHIO meteorologist Brett Collar.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself