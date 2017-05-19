Listen Live
National
Three teens face charges in shooting of 6-year-old Mississippi boy
Three teens face charges in shooting of 6-year-old Mississippi boy

Three teens face charges in shooting of 6-year-old Mississippi boy
Photo Credit: Elijah Baylis/AP
Family members carry a grief stricken Ebony Archie, mother of Kingston Frazier, after learning the young boy was found dead after being kidnapped during the theft of his mother's vehicle from a Kroger parking lot, Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Jackson, Miss. (Elijah Baylis/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)

Three teens face charges in shooting of 6-year-old Mississippi boy

By: Debbie Lord Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Elijah Baylis/AP

Three teens have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 6-year-old Mississippi boy taken when his mother’s car was stolen.

Byron McBride, D’Allen Washington and Dwan Wakefield have all been charged with capital murder in the death of Kingston Frazier.

The boy was found shot to death in the back seat of the car that was stolen from a Kroger’s grocery store parking lot early Thursday. Kingston’s mother, Ebony Archie, had left the boy in the car with the engine running while she went into the grocery store.

Surveillance video shows the car being stolen with Kingston inside.

“All they had to do is let this kid off on the side of the road, at a grocery store, at a church, anywhere else, but they chose to kill the kid,” a sheriff spokesman said.

The car was found a few hours later in a muddy ditch about 15 miles away from the grocery store.

Authorities said Washington and Wakefield are both 17. McBride's age was not immediately released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Black bear cub, 10-foot gator killed in separate early-morning Florida crashes
    Black bear cub, 10-foot gator killed in separate early-morning Florida crashes
    It’s bear mating season in Florida and agents from the Florida Wildlife Commission have cautioned of increased visibility of black bears.  Right on cue, we got word this morning of the death of a black bear in traffic in Orlando.  We’re told a Jeep hit the bear shortly after 7:00 am today.  After getting word of the collision, we sent our helicopter Air One to check it out.  After searching for a moment, we found the bear in the center median at Hiawassee Road  near Apopka Blvd.  At one point, dozens of high school students walk over to the bear to take selfies with the carcass.  The black bear was the second large Florida wildlife that was killed in traffic this morning.  In the predawn hours near Tampa, a motorcyclist hit and killed a 10-foot gator.  (app users can see picture here)
  • Wonder Woman wow
    Wonder Woman wow
    If you loved the trailer for Wonder Woman, you'll like what Mashable is saying this morning.  A small group of film writers got to see the movie last night and they think Wonder Woman is pretty great. One writer tweets - It's exciting, powerful, bold and simply wonderful. Some called it the best DC movie since THE DARK NIGHT. The movie opens in the U.S. June 2.
  • Woman’s sudden death day after giving birth leaves family stunned, devastated
    Woman’s sudden death day after giving birth leaves family stunned, devastated
    A Louisiana women’s sudden death the day after giving birth has left her family, including her partner and the father of her child, devastated and mourning her loss. Sarah Bertrand, 29, gave birth to her new baby, Julian, on May 9. The next day she was dead. >> Read more trending news “Just over 24 hours later… Sarah died of a pulmonary embolism that stopped her heart instantly,” the baby’s father and Bertrand’s partner Jean Luc Montou wrote on a GoFundMe page. Montou shared photos to Facebook of Sarah holding her newborn at the hospital, surrounded by her family. “I had never seen her so strong, so confident, and so joyful as when she held her new baby,” Montou said.  “While she will be missed so much, I want to honor her memory by raising Julian to be the best man I can make him, but it will be so hard with her sudden loss.” Bertrand’s funeral was held on Tuesday. Montou is still grieving, writing on Facebook that her loss “still stings deep.” “It still feels unfair, and I still feel helpless without her. The world is definitely a dark place without Sarah for us.” Montou launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to help with funeral expenses and the cost of raising his newborn alone. >> Related: Mother with cancer dies a day after delivering twins So far the campaign has raised more than $11,000, $3,000 more than the original goal.  
  • Free George Thorogood concert, Fringe Festival, and Ace Café opening – the icFlorida ‘Fun 3’
    Free George Thorogood concert, Fringe Festival, and Ace Café opening – the icFlorida ‘Fun 3’
    Only on Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley Just one week before the unofficial start of summer, the temperatures are heating up and there is no shortage of good times to be had. icFlorida’s Estee Martin paid a visit to Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley early Friday morning to talk about some of the best bets for weekend fun. The icFlorida Fun 3: WMMO Downtown Concert Series with George Thorogood & The Destroyers The next installment of WMMO's incredibly popular and FREE Downtown Concert Series features iconic blues act George Thorogood and The Destroyers, Saturday evening at City Commons Plaza. With Thorogood’s signature gravely vocals and gritty guitar licks, the band’s high-energy boogie-blues will have fans grooving all night long to hits such as “I Drink Alone,” “Bad to the Bone,” 'Move It on Over,' 'Who Do You Love?' and many more. 26th Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival The 26th Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival unleashes comedy, creativity and culture on Central Florida live theater fans, with daily performances through May 29th. A most unique cultural event, ‘Fringe’ showcases hundreds of theatrical performances encompassing a wide array of genres and mediums, including theatre, music, dance and art. Ace Café Orlando Grand Opening Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines: Ace Cafe Orlando, the first North American location of the celebrated London-based cafe, makes its debut on Friday. Kick-start the grand opening of the full-throttle, rock ‘n roll destination with a full weekend of action-packed fun, featuring motor-centric dining, shopping, cool cars, hot bikes, live rock ‘n roll music and much more. There is a possibility of rain this weekend. Before you head out check icFlorida’s weekend events forecast from WFTV meteorologist Brian Shields. 3 More Fun Things: Dock Jam Seafood Music Festival Orlando Science Center’s Mess Fest! American Muscle Car Show There’s a whole lot more fun things happening that you can find out about at icFlorida.com.
  • Police: Ohio mother shoots 2 children
    Police: Ohio mother shoots 2 children
    A Dayton, Ohio, mother has been arrested after police say she shot two of her children  -- an 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy -- in the head Thursday morning.  According to The Associated Press, the children are in critical condition at Dayton Children's Hospital. Another child, an 11-year-old daughter, who was at home at the time of the shooting, was not hurt. >> Read more trending news The mother, Claudena Helton, 30, has been booked into Montgomery County Jail at 2:48 p.m. Thursday on two counts of felonious assault, police said. A handgun was recovered at the home. Helton has prior child endangering charges in Dayton. >>PHOTOS: Police respond to the scene, neighbors react At the shooting scene, a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said she saw the mother wandering naked and asked another neighbor to get a sheet to cover her. “She was just walking around in circles,” said the woman, who has lived in the neighborhood for decades. “She wouldn’t blink. She wasn’t violent. She wasn’t aggressive. She wasn’t anything. She was … blank.” The woman said that when an officer grabbed Helton by the arm, “she didn’t resist,” the neighbor said. “She just looked lost and zoned out.” Police Chief Richard Biehl said the mother shot the children inside the home and then took them outside. Dayton police Major Eric Henderson said police found the children in the front yard of the property.  “It’s an unfortunate incident,” Henderson said. “These are very traumatic events for the community. ... This is one of the toughest,” Biehl said. As to why a mother would shoot her own children, Biehl said: “I don’t think we have an answer for that right now,” adding that there may be a potential mental health issue and a perceived threat. Why the children were shot has not been determined yet. Biehl told The AP that prosecutors and detectives are discussing criminal charges against the mother. Helton was in the Montgomery County Jail Thursday night pending filing of formal charges.
