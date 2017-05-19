Three teens face charges in shooting of 6-year-old Mississippi boy

Three teens have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 6-year-old Mississippi boy taken when his mother’s car was stolen.

Byron McBride, D’Allen Washington and Dwan Wakefield have all been charged with capital murder in the death of Kingston Frazier.

The boy was found shot to death in the back seat of the car that was stolen from a Kroger’s grocery store parking lot early Thursday. Kingston’s mother, Ebony Archie, had left the boy in the car with the engine running while she went into the grocery store.

Surveillance video shows the car being stolen with Kingston inside.

“All they had to do is let this kid off on the side of the road, at a grocery store, at a church, anywhere else, but they chose to kill the kid,” a sheriff spokesman said.

The car was found a few hours later in a muddy ditch about 15 miles away from the grocery store.

Authorities said Washington and Wakefield are both 17. McBride's age was not immediately released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.