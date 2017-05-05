Listen Live
Thousands of cattle killed in Colorado spring snowstorm
Cows in the snow. (Photo: Paula R. Lively/Flickr/Creative Commons) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BACA COUNTY, Colo. -  Thousands of cattle died or wandered off earlier this week when more than two feet of snow blanketed Southeastern Colorado.

The Colorado Farm Bureau estimates thousands of cattle died in the snowdrifts, according to KUSA.

"(The cattle) just get too weak because they've been trying to fight and get out of the snow that they just kind of give up and lay there,” Austin Schroder, a rancher in Campo, told KOAA.

Baca County officials estimated about 400 cattle died and many others wandered into Oklahoma after 27 inches of snow fell Friday through Sunday, according to KDVR.

The cattle got loose when snow drifts, which were 10 to 15 feet in some areas, buried fencing. Some of the lost bovine were found three miles into Oklahoma, according to KOAA.

"Everybody is still out just trying to take care of what is alive," farmer Gary Melcher told KUSA. "They haven't had a chance to really analyze what the true loss is yet."

  • Fidget spinners ease anxiety for kids, create headaches for teachers
    Fidget spinners ease anxiety for kids, create headaches for teachers
    Fidget spinners are the latest craze to occupy kids’ time. In just a matter of months, they’ve gone from the outer fringes of the toy world into the hands of most kids. Some say fidget spinners are a godsend for kids with anxiety, but a growing number of teachers and school districts are banning them from the classroom.   News 96.5 WDBO caught up with a man who began manufacturing fidget spinners in an effort to cash in on the craze.  Phil Sklar is the founder of Spinners Only.  He says within months, they’ve gone mainstream. “The first YouTube video related to fidget spinners was about two months ago, give or take, and there’s now 1.6, maybe by now 2 million videos just related to fidget spinners,” said Sklar. Sklar refers to them as the modern version of the stress ball.
  • Stephen Hawking revises doomsday clock, predicts 100 years to leave Earth 
    Stephen Hawking revises doomsday clock, predicts 100 years to leave Earth 
    Physicist, cosmologist and author Stephen Hawking has revised the doomsday clock from 1,000 years until a catastrophic event wipes out humanity on Earth, to a new prediction that it will happen in the next 100 years. >> Read more trending news Hawking has theorized that the only way to save the human race is through outer space travel and colonization of other planets, like Mars. The scientist explains his theory in a new BBC documentary, “Expedition New Earth,” airing in June. 'With climate change, overdue asteroid strikes, epidemics and population growth, our own planet is increasingly precarious,' the BBC said in a statement about the show.  'Professor Hawking’s ambition isn’t as fantastical as it sounds.'  >> Related: Doomsday clock: Are we 1 minute closer to oblivion? Hawking last November predicted the planet had 1,000 years before such a disaster might strike. His new documentary is expected to explain the new, accelerated timetable.
  • HBO working on Game of Thrones spin off
    HBO working on Game of Thrones spin off
    HBO confirms it's inked deals with four writers to explore different time periods in the George R. R. Martin's universe for possible spin offs. The network says there's no time table for the scripts and Martin, the Game of Thrones series author and creator will be involved in writing the scripts.   Of course fans are coming up with their own ideas for shows.
  • Teacher arrested after heroin found in purse at school 
    Teacher arrested after heroin found in purse at school 
    An Oklahoma second-grade teacher is facing drug and embezzlement charges after police found syringes containing heroin and other drugs inside her purse at school.  >> Read more trending news Police say Megan Sloan, 27, admitted bringing drugs and drug paraphernalia into Holmes Park Elementary School in Sapulpa, Oklahoma on Monday, according to KTUL-TV. Sloan allegedly had 13 syringes with heroin in some, methamphetamine and spoons to cook drugs, KJRH-TV reported.  She also admitted to stealing $125 worth of “field trip money” to pay for gas and drugs as well as pawning two school iPads.  Another teacher reported Sloan after seeing a conversation in Sloan’s open Facebook page about “using and selling heroin and pawning school property,” KTUL reported.  Sloan, who has been a teacher for two years, is charged with drug-related counts and one count of embezzlement. Read more at KTUL and KJRH. 
  • Meteorologist who killed self named suspect in sexual assault
    Meteorologist who killed self named suspect in sexual assault
    A meteorologist who committed suicide in April was named the suspect in a sexual assault case, officials said. Tom Johnston, 46, was found dead in Maine on April 6, three days after his family reported him missing. >> Read more trending news The Oxford County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that Johnston would’ve been charged in a sexual assault case if he was still alive. Oxford deputies said Johnston hosted an event April 1 at Sunday River in Newry. Officials began investigating after a woman came to Bridgton Hospital and said she was raped at a Newry home in the early morning hours of April 2, Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant said. Witnesses told investigators that Johnston was inside a room at the home during the assault. People confronted Johnston at the house and he quickly left, officials said. He was last seen that same day at 1 p.m. when he checked out of a Sunday River hotel. Johnston’s family reported him missing on Monday, April 3 after he never returned from the trip. Police put out a missing person notice April 6 and Johnston was found dead in a wooded area in Auburn a few hours later. A medical examiner ruled his death a suicide. Officials said Johnston was the only suspect in the case. He and the victim had no known relationship before the assault, officials said. Officials are awaiting DNA results but said the case is closed. Johnston worked at Action News Jax in Jacksonville, Florida, until 2014. He'd been working as a meteorologist at the NBC affiliate in Portland, Maine before his death.
