National
7 things to know now: Warmbier dies; Georgia special election; drugs in Fisher’s system; tropical storm warning
7 things to know now: Warmbier dies; Georgia special election; drugs in Fisher's system; tropical storm warning

7 things to know now: Warmbier dies; Georgia special election; drugs in Fisher’s system; tropical storm warning
Photo Credit: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
In this Feb. 29, 2016, photo, American student Otto Warmbier cries while speaking to reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea. The family of Warmbier who died days after being released from North Korea in a coma says the 22-year-old "has completed his journey home." Warmbier died Monday, June 19, 2017, relatives said in a statement. He arrived in Ohio on June 13, 2017, after being held for more than 17 months.

7 things to know now: Warmbier dies; Georgia special election; drugs in Fisher’s system; tropical storm warning

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.

What to know now:

1. Warmbier dies: Otto Warmbier, the 22-year-old American college student who was in a coma when he was released from imprisonment in North Korea, died Monday. According to his family, Warmbier died Monday afternoon in Cincinnati surrounded by loved ones. North Korean officials said Warmbier fell into a coma after suffering from botulism then taking a sleeping pill. Doctors in Cincinnati say Warmbier never had botulism but suffered a "severe neurological injury" of unknown cause.
2. Georgia special election: One of the most anticipated House races in recent history is set for Tuesday in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District. Republican Karen Handel faces Democrat Jon Ossoff in an election that has turned into the most expensive in U.S. history. Pundits see the race as a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency. Polls show the candidates are nearly even in support.
3. Is Spicer moving: White House press secretary Sean Spicer may be moving away from the daily press briefings and into a job off-camera. Sources inside the administration say Spicer is looking for a more senior communications role in the administration. Spicer has spoken to possible replacements for press secretary, those sources said.
4. No censoring trademarks: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that just because a trademark may be offensive to some groups, the government can’t block it from being registered. The ruling comes from a case involving an Asian-American musician who wanted to name his band “The Slants” in an attempt to take back a once derogatory term used against Asians. Simon Tam wanted to register the name with the trademark office and was denied because officials said the name is offensive. 
5. Fisher had drugs in her system: Actress Carrie Fisher had several drugs in her system when she had a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles last year. Fisher, who was 60 when she went into cardiac arrest on the flight, had cocaine, heroin, methadone and what the full autopsy report calls “remote exposure” to MDMA. MDMA is another name for the drug ecstasy. “Sleep apnea and other undetermined factors" contributed to Fisher's death in December, a Los Angeles medical examiner determined. 
And one more
A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Louisiana coast as a weather system in the Gulf of Mexico approaches. The warning is for Cameron, Louisiana, to Intracoastal City. The system is not yet a tropical storm, but forecasters believe there is a chance it could strengthen before landfall which is predicted for late Wednesday. The system is expected to bring drenching rains to the northern Gulf Coast.

In case you missed it

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Confirmed death toll in London fire rises to 30
    Confirmed death toll in London fire rises to 30
    As the confirmed death toll in the Grenfell Tower fire rose to 30 on Friday, British police said they may never be able to identify all the people who perished in the blaze. >> Read more trending news  A criminal investigation has been launched, CNN reported. Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy told The Associated Press that 24 people were being treated in hospitals, including 12 in critical condition. Dozens of people remain missing after the fire engulfed the 24-story building early Wednesday, CNN reported. The Sun newspaper on Friday listed 65 people who it said were still missing or feared dead , Reuters reported. Asked Thursday whether the death toll might exceed 100, Cundy said “I’d like to hope that it isn’t going to be triple figures.” Police said Friday they had identified the place where the fire started, adding that it was unlikely to have been ignited deliberately, CNN reported. Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Cambridge visited the area Friday and met with residents and community representatives, CNN reported. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May, criticized for not meeting with those injured in the blaze, visited the hospital today, Reuters reported.
  • Trump test in Georgia
    Trump test in Georgia
    Alot of eyes are watching the race in Georgia to replace Congressman Tom Price.  Price is now serving in the Trump administration.  Republican Karen Handle faces Democrate John Ossoff.  Ossoff does not live in District six so he can’t even cast a ballot for himself today.  He tells CNN he is living outside the district with his girlfriend while she finishes school.  This race is a big talk topic for former presidential contender Herman Cain.  He is  urging Republicans to get out and vote in what developed into the most expensive Congressional race in U.S. history.  An estimated 50 million dollars flooded into Georgia to pay for ads in this race.  The race also has the attention of President Trump.  He’s tweeting about it this morning.
  • Nearly $3 million in meth found inside home where children live, deputies say
    Nearly $3 million in meth found inside home where children live, deputies say
    One of the largest meth labs ever busted in the state of Georgia is no longer in business. >> Read more trending news Deputies in Coweta County and federal agents say they uncovered hundreds of pounds of the drug, worth millions of dollars, at a home in Palmetto, Georgia.  DEA agents raided the house last week. They say a man, woman and three young children were living in the home. Inside, agents say they found 310 pounds of methamphetamine. On the street, that’s worth between two and half and three million dollars.
  • Fully-automatic tourist attraction in Kissimmee plans expansion
    Fully-automatic tourist attraction in Kissimmee plans expansion
    Machine Gun America in Kissimmee touts itself as “Orlando’s only automatic adrenaline attraction.” The attraction offers tourists a once in a lifetime opportunity to use firearms they can’t buy at their local sporting goods store in a controlled environment with a range safety officer. Machine Gun America is also in the process of planning an expansion.  Brian Rahl, MGA’s general counsel and principal, says there are plans to open up a military history museum within the next year.   Rahl says the museum will, “go through the evolution of firearms, from the very beginning to the present day.”  He says besides entertaining guests, MGA also works to educate people. “It’s not just coming in, giving someone a firearm and letting them go shoot like a typical gun range,” said Rahl. MGA also offers a simulator for folks who aren’t comfortable in a “live fire” situation.  They also recently opened a movie room where guests can learn more about the firearms at MGA. Once inside the range, each guest gets their own safety officer who goes over each firearm and safety measures.  MGA has a variety of packages that allow guests to pick out which guns they want to shoot to tailor their experience.      Orlando’s Morning News reporter Darrell Moody got to check out MGA and get a hands-on education on the range. >>CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO
  • Disney patent reveals guests can throw Captain America’s shield
    Disney patent reveals guests can throw Captain America’s shield
    Disney is developing technology to simulate throwing and catching Captain America’s shield as part of a virtual reality experience, according to a recent patent application.   The patent designs show an apparatus that users would fasten to their forearm with a physical shield on a short rail. The shield would slide on the rail when the user made a throwing motion.   Though the physical shield would never leave the arm piece, sensors would simulate a virtual shield, which would travel based on how a user threw it.    If the user hits a target, the virtual shield will show a “boomerang effect” and return to the user, the application says.   The application describes using the shield apparatus in a “simulated battle scenario” to hit targets and enemies.   'In one embodiment, the throwing apparatus is a toy device that permits the user to play the role of a superhero who uses the projectile to attack virtual or physical targets (e.g., toys) or defend against attacks from the targets or other players in an immersive storytelling environment,' the application states.    The application also describes varying the difficulty of hitting certain targets, saying “a super villain may be more difficult to hit than a henchman.”   Though the designs in the application show Captain America's shield, the application indicates the technology could be applied to any situation involving throwing a simulated projectile, such as a baseball or an arrow.    Disney has been developing Marvel attractions for its California Adventure theme park, opening a Guardians of the Galaxy attraction there in May.   Multiple outlets have reported rumors that a Marvel expansion will be coming to the Hollywood section of that theme park.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.