1. Travel ban begins: Despite some back and forth over the definition of a “bona fide” relationship, President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban went into effect Thursday night. Those from six predominately Muslim nations wishing to immigrate to the United States and any refugee coming into the United States must have a “close family” or school or business tie to enter the country. Refugees must already have a visa, as the document required to enter the United States will not be granted for the next 120 days. Late Thursday, the state of Hawaii filed a court challenge to the administration’s definition of what a close U.S. relationship means.

2. Venus Williams caused accident: Tennis star Venus Williams was at fault in a car crash that resulted in the death of a man in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, according to police there. Witnesses say Williams ran a red light and then was hit by a car driven by Linda Barson. Barson said she entered the intersection on the green light and could not stop before hitting Williams as she came into the intersection. Barson’s husband, Jerome was critically injured in the wreck and died two weeks after the June 9 accident. No charges have been filed in the incident.

3. Trump tweet: The president was called out from several sides on Thursday over a tweet about MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski. Trump said Brzezinski has a low IQ and was “bleeding from a facelift” when she and now fiancé Joe Scarborough asked to visit Trump at his home in Florida in January. The tweet came after Brzezinski criticized Trump on the morning show she and Scarborough host. On Friday, the couple questioned the president’s mental health both on air and in a Washington Post opinion piece.

4. Van Susteren out at MSNBC: Greta Van Susteren announced on Twitter Thursday that she “is out at MSNBC” where she hosted an evening show called “For the Record With Greta.” Van Susteren came to MSNBC from Fox News Channel in January. MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber will be taking Van Susteren’s time slot beginning in July.

5. Taiwan deal: Leaders in China on Friday have demanded that a $1.4 billion U.S. arms deal with Taiwan be canceled. According to Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang, the sale would severely damage China's sovereignty and challenge Washington’s “one China” policy. "We stress that nobody could sway our determination to uphold our territorial integrity and sovereignty," Lu said. "We oppose any external interference in our internal affairs." China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory. Taiwan considers itself a sovereign state.

Jay-Z released his latest album, 4:44, early Friday morning. It went live on Tidal, the music streaming service Jay-Z owns, but is only available to Sprint customers and Tidal subscribers who signed up before Thursday. The album can also be heard on 160 Pop, Rhythm and Urban iHeartRadio radio stations across the United States, but only until midnight. The 35-minute album was released at 11:58 p.m. ET on Thursday, three minutes before schedule. A song on the album is said to include an apology to his wife, singer Beyonce, for infidelities in the couple’s marriage.

