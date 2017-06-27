Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.

What to know now:

1. Syrian attack: The White House is warning Syria that there will be a “heavy price” if a chemical weapons attack is carried out in that country. The “United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children,” according to a statement from the administration. The White House noted that the preparations intelligence sources discovered “are similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017, chemical weapons attack. As we have previously stated, the United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. If, however, Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price."

2. CBO score on health care: The Congressional Budget Office estimates that 22 million fewer people will have health care coverage in the next decade if the Senate health care bill passes and is signed into law. According to the CBO, 15 million people would be uninsured by 2018. The other 7 million would lose coverage by 2026. The 22 million number is compared to the estimated coverage provided by the Affordable Care Act.

3. Supreme Court travel ban ruling: The Supreme Court ended its session on Monday saying it would hear arguments in the fall over President Trump’s travel ban, but, in the meantime, allow parts of the executive order to go into effect. The court ruled that people from the six countries named in the executive order -- Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen -- could be barred from entering the country if they have no “bona fide” relationship with anyone in the United States.

4. Another Cosby hearing: A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in California to set a trial date for a lawsuit that accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting a teenager at the Playboy Mansion in 1974. Judy Huth said Cosby assaulted her in one of the bedrooms of the mansion when she was 15. A Pennsylvania jury failed to come to a verdict two weeks ago in Cosby’s criminal trial on charges he sexually assaulted Andrea Constand in his Philadelphia home in 2004. Authorities there say they will retry that case.

5. Baylor being investigated: Baylor University officials have confirmed that the NCAA is conducting an investigation into reports of sexual assaults at the country’s largest Baptist-sponsored university. The school’s football coach, Art Briles, was fired, and the school’s president, Ken Starr, resigned in the wake of the scandal that has seen several women file suit against the school, saying it mishandled claims of rape against football players and other students.

And one more

Three journalists at CNN have resigned after the network retracted a story that linked a friend of President Donald Trump’s to a Russian bank. According to the network, the story, which connected Trump campaign team executive Anthony Scaramucci to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, “did not meet CNN’s editorial standards and has been retracted. Links to the story have been disabled. CNN apologizes to Mr. Scaramucci.” Thomas Frank, who wrote the story; Eric Lichtblau, an editor; and Lex Haris, who oversaw a new investigative unit at CNN, all resigned after the story was retracted.

In case you missed it