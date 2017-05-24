Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.



What to know now:



1. Suspected bomber named: Police in England said Tuesday that Salman Abedi, 22, was the suicide bomber who killed 22 and injured nearly 60 when he detonated a bomb at an arena in Manchester. Abedi did not act alone when he attacked the crowd as they left a concert by pop singer Ariana Grande, the country’s home secretary said. Manchester police have arrested four men in connection with the bombing.



2. Trump meets pope: President Donald Trump met and exchanged gifts with Pope Francis Wednesday. The two had never met in person but exchanged tweets during the past year. Pope Frances attacked Trump’s plan for a wall along the U.S./Mexico border, and Trump said the pope “would have only wished and prayed that Donald Trump would have been President” if and when the Vatican is attacked by the Islamic State group.



3. Brennan testifies: John Brennan, the former director of the CIA, told Congress Tuesday that he personally told Russian officials to stop meddling in the U.S. election. Brennan said he could not say whether anyone in Trump’s campaign had colluded with Russian officials, but he warned the Russians amid growing concerns over their contacts with people in Trump’s campaign.



4. Bodies found in tent: The bodies of four climbers were found inside a tent on Mount Everest Wednesday, according to authorities in Nepal. The tent had been pitched at the highest camp on the mountain. The bodies were discovered when a team of rescuers arrived to remove the body of a Slovak climber who died over the weekend. Ten people have died on Everest this climbing season.



5. No Jon Stewart show: HBO will not be producing a new show from comedian Jon Stewart. The show, a short-form digital animated project, proved to be too difficult to produce and distribute “given the quick turnaround and topical nature of the material," a joint statement from Stewart and HBO read. The statement said the network has other projects planned with Stewart.



And one more

Sean Hannity said Tuesday that he would no longer talk about the 2016 shooting death of Seth Rich, a Democratic National Committee employee. The move came after Fox News removed a story about Rich’s death from its website, claiming "it was not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny we require for all our reporting." The report suggested a link between Rich and the publication by WikiLeaks of thousands of emails from the DNC. Hannity had talked about Rich’s death but said he would no longer do that after Rich’s family requested that he stop.



In case you missed it



