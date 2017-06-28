Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.
What to know now:
1. Manafort registers as agent: Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, registered on Tuesday with the Justice Department as a foreign agent. Manafort registered with the department for political consulting work he did for the ruling Ukrainian political party between 2012 and 2014. In the filing, Manafort said he coached party members on interaction with U.S. government officials, the Associated Press reported. According to the filing, Manafort’s company, DMP International, received more than $17 million for the work.
2. Health care bill vote postponed: Republican leaders postponed on Tuesday a vote on the Senate health care bill. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R-Kentucky), saying the bill was complicated, announced that the vote would be postponed after it became clear there were not enough Republican votes to get the bill through procedural votes. The vote will be rescheduled after the July 4 recess, McConnell said.
3. Police officers indicted: Three Chicago police officers were indicted Tuesday on charges that they conspired to cover up the circumstances surrounding the shooting of Laquan McDonald. McDonald, who was black, was shot 16 times by Officer Jason Van Dyke, a white police officer. According to the indictment, one current and two former officers lied and tried to cover-up what happened during the shooting on Oct. 20, 2014.
4. Palin sues NY Times: Sarah Palin has sued The New York Times for defamation over an editorial that suggested she was responsible for inciting the shooting of former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords. Palin’s attorney said the former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate “took a stand against The New York Times Company by filing a lawsuit which seeks to hold The Times accountable for stating that Governor Palin is part of a 'sickeningly familiar pattern' of politically motivated violence and that she incited the horrific 2011 shooting of Representative Gabby Giffords.”
5. Cyber attack hits: A cyber attack on Tuesday locked computer systems across the globe, hitting hospitals, government entities and multinational companies. The attack, delivered through a strain of malicious software, appears to have originated in Ukraine. Companies in the United States such as Merck and Mondelez International were hit by the ransomware virus that disables computer systems then demands a ransom to release them.
And one more
The University of Florida won the College World Series on Tuesday, defeating Southeastern Conference rival LSU. The Gators swept the best two-out-of-three series, scoring four runs in the eighth inning to seal Tuesday night’s win. It was the first time in the history of UF’s baseball program that the team won the championship.
In case you missed it
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself