National
7 things to know now: Man shoots 7 at party; second of two missing children found dead; Daytime Emmys
Photo Credit: Sarah A. Miller/AP
An overturned vehicle rests on the ground surrounded by debris in Canton, Texas, Sunday, April 30, 2017 after tornadoes hit the area the previous night.

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Sarah A. Miller/AP

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.

What to know now:

1. Man shoots seven: One woman died and six other people are in critical condition after a man opened fire at a pool party in San Diego on Sunday. The man, who has not been identified, was shot and killed by police. The shooting took place at a birthday party at an apartment complex near the University of California, San Diego. 

2. Shark bite: A woman was bitten in the thigh by a shark Sunday at a popular Southern California beach. The woman was wading in the ocean with friends near San Onofre State Beach, according to witnesses, when the shark attacked. Several sharks have been sighted in the area in recent weeks, according to authorities. 

3. Storms kill 14: At least 14 people were killed over the weekend as storms hit the Midwest and South. Tornadoes killed four in Texas and flood waters killed five in Arkansas, including two children who are missing and presumed drowned after flash flood waters swept away the car they were in. The South could see more severe weather on Monday, forecasters say. 

4. May Day: Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets Monday in protest. According to organizers of May Day events across the United States, demonstrators will be marching for causes ranging from immigration reform to women’s pay issues to LGBT rights. President Donald Trump, himself the subject of many of the marches, released a statement Friday declaring Monday “Loyalty Day,” saying supporters should “recognize and reaffirm our allegiance to the principles” that make the country great.

5. Arkansas killings: The bodies of a woman, her two children, and her uncle have been found in western Arkansas, and authorities are looking at the woman’s boyfriend as a suspect in the deaths. While the causes of death have not been revealed, law enforcement authorities say they are treating the deaths as homicides and believe they have the person responsible in custody. The woman’s body was found last Tuesday, her uncle’s body was found Thursday, her 2-year-old daughter’s body was found Friday and her 10-year-old son’s body was found Saturday. 

And one more

“General Hospital” was named best drama, while Steve Harvey collected two awards at Sunday’s Daytime Emmy award ceremony. Harvey won for Outstanding Game Show Host for his work on “Family Feud,” and Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for “The Steve Harvey Show.” “Good Morning America” won Outstanding Morning Program and the hosts of “The Talk” won Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts.

In case you missed it

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IfTLJQGJgBA" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Ryan Seacrest is officially named Kelly Ripa’s new ‘Live’ co-host
    Ryan Seacrest is officially named Kelly Ripa’s new ‘Live’ co-host
    It’s official. Radio and TV personality Ryan Seacrest will be permanently joining Kelly Ripa as her new ‘Live’ co-host.Ripa made the annoucement Monday morning during her show.Seacrest has co-hosted with Ripa in the past as she searched for a new TV partner since Michael Strahan exited the show. Other contenders for the position included Jerry O’Connell, Fred Savage, and Anderson Cooper.The former ‘American Idol’ host will join Ripa weekdays starting at 9 a.m.  
  • Kelly Ripa teases new co-host for upcoming episode of ‘Live!’
    Kelly Ripa teases new co-host for upcoming episode of ‘Live!’
    Kelly Ripa is reportedly going to announce a new, permanent co-host for “Live! With Kelly,” according to Variety. Ripa hinted to the big announcement on April 30 when she teased fans with a video of herself holding a mug that read, “Live with Kelly and ?.” >> Read more trending news After taking a big, long sip from the mug, Ripa said, “Tune in tomorrow. Trust me.” She captioned the video, “We’re going to need a bigger mug.” Ripa has spent the past year cycling through several guest co-hosts, including fan favorites Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, Fred Savage, Jerry O’Connell and “Live with Kelly and YOU” winner Richard Curtis since her former co-host Michael Strahan left for a full-time gig on “Good Morning America.” Strahan’s final day was May 13, 2016, after his controversial departure announcement was rumored to make waves with the longtime ABC veteran. After he announced he was leaving, Ripa added a few extra days onto a preplanned vacation to “process” the news and when she returned, she addressed the viewers at home and said the news “started a much greater conversation about communication and consideration and, most importantly, respect in the workplace.” Tune in to hear who is taking a full-time seat next to Ripa when “Live! With Kelly” airs on Monday at 9 a.m. ET on ABC.
  • Beer-drinking gunman killed in deadly San Diego mass shooting, police say
    Beer-drinking gunman killed in deadly San Diego mass shooting, police say
    Police have shot and killed a gunman who opened fire at an apartment complex pool in San Diego, shooting seven people, police said. One of the victims, a woman, has died, The Associated Press reported early Monday. >> Watch the police news conference here According to KMFB-TV, San Diego police responded to the La Jolla Crossroads apartment complex Sunday evening after receiving multiple reports of an active shooter.  A witness told KSWB that the gunman looked 'pretty relaxed' and had 'a beer in one hand and a gun in the other.'  >> Read more trending news Police said that when officers arrived, the suspect aimed his gun at them, KMFB reported. Police then opened fire, killing him, authorities said. The suspect was later identified as 49-year-old Peter Selis, police said, according to the AP. The victims included four African-American women, two African-American men and a Hispanic man, the AP reported. Read more here.
  • GALLERY: SpaceX launch photos
    GALLERY: SpaceX launch photos
  • Woman loses part of leg to shark attack, witnesses say
    Woman loses part of leg to shark attack, witnesses say
    A California woman is recovering after a shark attack at a San Diego County beach. The woman was wading in the water at San Onofre State Beach when she was attacked, The Associated Press reported. One witness said that the back of her leg was missing. >> Read more trending news Thomas Williams, who had recently passed his EMT training test, jumped in to help the woman. “If she didn’t receive immediate care, it was life-threatening,” Williams told The Orange County Register. Rescuers used a rubber surfboard leash to stop the bleeding as they waited for emergency responders to arrive, The AP reported. The woman was flown to an area hospital. Her condition has not been released. There had been several shark sightings in the area recently. Shark experts believe it was caused by either a great white or a seven-gill shark, The AP reported.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.