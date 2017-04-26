Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.

What to know now:

1. Man kills daughter on Facebook Live: A man in Thailand murdered his infant daughter, broadcasting the crime on Facebook Live Tuesday. Wuttisan Wongtalay, 20, hanged his 11-month-old daughter before killing himself. His death was not broadcast on the social media site. His body was found by police next to his daughter, Jullaus Suvannin, according to authorities.

2. Flynn may have broken the law: The leaders of the House Oversight Committee said Tuesday that President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, appeared to violate federal law when he spoke at an event in Russia without first seeking permission from the U.S. government. After speaking at the event, Flynn then failed to report money he received for his appearance. The committee also questioned Flynn’s ties to a businessman who represented Turkey's government. Flynn received $530,000 for consulting work for the man.

3. Judge blocks sanctuary cities plan: Trump’s plan to withhold funding from so-called “sanctuary cities” was blocked Tuesday by a federal judge. According to U.S. District Judge William Orrick, the president does not have the authority to issue an executive order that would attach new conditions on federal spending that has already been approved by Congress.

4. Mother charged with abuse: The mother of the 15-year-old Tennessee girl kidnapped by her teacher last month has been charged with abusing the girl and her nine siblings. The woman is set to appear in court next month on five counts of abuse and neglect.

5. Fox News sued: A racial discrimination lawsuit against Fox News has been expanded. The suit, filed Tuesday in New York’s Supreme Court, accuses the company of discrimination "that appears more akin to Plantation-style management than a modern-day work environment." The lawsuit was expanded to include eight former and current Fox employees to the case that had been brought by three former Fox employees. Fox News has denied the claims. Kelly Wright, a current Fox News anchor, is among the plaintiffs.

And one more

Chris Soules, a contestant on ABC’s “The Bachelor,” was arrested and charged with “leaving the scene of a fatality motor vehicle accident” Monday in Iowa. Soules' attorneys released a statement Tuesday that read, “Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home. He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher’s family." Soules allegedly rear-ended the tractor-trailer Mosher, 66, was driving.

In case you missed it