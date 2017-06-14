Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.



What to know now:



1. London fire: At least six people were killed Wednesday in a fire in a London high-rise apartment complex. Authorities say more than 50 people were sent to area hospitals after a fire broke out in the 24-story Grenfell Tower in North Kensington. "This is an unprecedented incident," Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said. "In my 29 years of being a firefighter, I have never, ever seen anything of this scale." More than 200 firefighters battled the blaze.



2. North Korea: Otto Warmbier, the 22-year-old college student who was held by the North Korean government on charges of anti-state activity, arrived in Ohio early Wednesday. Warmbier has been in a coma for more than a year, his parents said. They plan to hold a press conference on Wednesday. Warmbier was sent home on the day that NBA star Dennis Rodman landed in North Korea for a visit with the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un.



3. Sessions testifies: Attorney General Jeff Sessions, testifying before his former Senate colleagues, said rumors that he colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election are “detestable and appalling” lies. In a hearing that at times was contentious, Sessions told Senate Intelligence Committee members that he did not have an undisclosed meeting with the Russian ambassador to the United States, nor did he act improperly in the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.



4. Fed rate hike: The Federal Reserve will announce Wednesday whether it will raise the benchmark short-term interest rate. Most believe the Fed will increase the rate from 1 percent to 1.25 percent, despite the country’s low rate of inflation.



5. Inmates still on the loose: Two inmates who overpowered and killed two guards on a transport bus remain at large as the manhunt for the pair grows. Donnie Russell “Whiskey” Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, killed the guards and fled from the prison bus near Eatonton, Georgia, about 70 miles southeast of Atlanta. Police say they carjacked a green 2004 Honda Civic, and that they should be considered extremely dangerous.



And one more

Despite a strong backlash from families of those killed in the attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School, NBC News says it plans to go ahead with the broadcast of Megyn Kelly’s interview with Alex Jones, the host of Infowars. Jones has claimed the attack on the school was a hoax intended to provide support for those who favor strict gun control. On Tuesday, Sandy Hook Promise, an anti-gun violence group, told Kelly they no longer wanted her to host a gala that is set for Wednesday.



