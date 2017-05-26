Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.



What to know now:



1. Kushner investigation: Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, will cooperate with the FBI as it investigates possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, Kushner's lawyer says. According to a person familiar with the investigation, the FBI is looking into a meeting that Kushner had with Russian officials in December.



2. Trump shove: President Trump had tongues on social media sites wagging on Thursday when he appeared to shove the prime minister of Montenegro out of the way so he could stand in front of a group of leaders at a North Atlantic Treaty Organization meeting when a photo was being taken. A video of the moment shows Trump coming up from behind Dusko Markovic and pushing him as he moves in front. Markovic looks surprised, then smiles when he sees it is Trump. White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump wasn’t jockeying for position because leaders are assigned spots when such a photo is taken.



3. Gianforte wins: Greg Gianforte won a special election to fill Montana’s U.S. House seat Thursday, a day after he was charged with assaulting a reporter at his campaign office. Gianforte, a Republican, will fill the seat of Ryan Zinke, who resigned to take a place in Trump’s administration. Nearly 70 percent of votes in Montana were cast before the alleged assault took place on Wednesday.



4. Travel ban heads to Supreme Court: The Trump administration says it will fight a federal appeals court ruling that shuts down the executive order banning travel to the United States from predominantly Muslim nations. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that the Justice Department will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to take the case.



5. Active season: NOAA's Climate Prediction Center has forecasts an above-normal hurricane season for 2017, with a 70 percent chance of 11 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes, and two to four major hurricanes. “The outlook reflects our expectation of a weak or nonexistent El Nino, near- or above-average sea surface temperatures across the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, and average or weaker-than-average vertical wind shear in that same region,” said Gerry Bell, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.



And one more



ESPN has announced its Week 1 televised college football schedule. The September 2 prime-time game will be between Alabama and Florida State. Earlier in the day, Florida will take on Michigan, Georgia will play Appalachian State and Penn State goes up against Akron. The college football broadcast season begins on Thursday, Aug. 31, when Ohio State plays Indiana.



In case you missed it

