Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.

What to know now:

1. Health care vote: Republican leaders are working to corral enough votes to pass their version of a health care bill which is set for a vote on Thursday. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that the GOP has enough votes to pass the bill and kill the Affordable Care Act. "We have a very good plan," Trump said in an interview broadcast Sunday. In order for the bill to pass, Republicans can lose only two votes.

2. Obama criticism: Rep. Adam Schiff, (D-California), the top-ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, criticized President Barack Obama over the weekend, saying he should have done more when he found out that Russia was trying to meddle in the U.S. election. "I think the administration needed to call out Russia earlier, needed to act to deter and punish Russia earlier, and that was a very serious mistake," Schiff told CNN.

3. Takata files for bankruptcy: Takata Corp., the company that made air bag inflators that have been linked to the deaths of at least 16 people, has filed for bankruptcy. Key Safety Systems, a U.S.-based company, is said to be buying Takata’s assets for $1.6 billion.

4. BET Awards: Remy Ma won best female hip hop artist during the annual BET Awards Sunday. Ma, who was released from jail in 2014 after being convicted of playing a part in a shooting, told the audience, “You can make mistakes and come back.” Chance the Rapper won a humanitarian award, Bruno Mars won his first BET Award and '90s R&B groups New Edition and Xscape reunited to perform at the ceremony.

5. Supreme Court session ends: On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court will end its 2017 session. Included in what could come Monday are decisions on President Trump’s travel ban, laws that ban direct taxpayer aid to churches and on whether the parents of a teenager can sue the federal Border Patrol agent who shot and killed him. Rumors are swirling that Justice Anthony Kennedy could be announcing his retirement today. Others say if Kennedy has decided to retire, he would not announce it until later in the summer.

And one more

Martin Shkreli goes on trial Monday for securities and wire fraud. Shkreli, also known as “Pharma Bro,” is accused of defrauding investors in MSMB Capital Management LLC and MSMB Healthcare LLC and misleading them about the financial health of his hedge funds. Shkreli has been roundly criticized for his cocky attitude, his boastful tweets and the fact that he raised the price of an AIDS medication overnight from $13.50 a pill to $750 a pill.

In case you missed it