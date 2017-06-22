Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.
What to know now:
1. Not asked to interfere: Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers have told special counsel Robert Mueller and senate investigators that they did not feel President Donald Trump ordered them to interfere with the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Coats and Rogers met privately with Mueller’s team and investigators for the Senate Special Committee on Intelligence last week, telling them that while interaction with the president was uncomfortable, they were not asked to interfere with the investigation. They said they were asked to say publicly that there was no obvious collusion between Trump’s campaign and the Russians.
2. Health care bill: The Senate health care bill will be unveiled on Thursday. According to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R-Kentucky), a draft of the bill will be released to senators at 9:30 a.m. ET, and released online soon after for the public. A vote on the bill is expected late next week.
3. Stabbing at airport: A Canadian man attacked a police officer at the Flint, Michigan, airport on Wednesday. Amor Ftouhi, 49, of Montreal, stabbed the officer in the neck and back as he yelled in Arabic. Witnesses say Ftouhi was also yelling that he hated America and that the country was responsible for killing civilians in Syria. Ftouhi is originally from Tunisia.
4. Cosby juror: A juror on Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial said that 10 of the 12 members of the jury voted to convict Cosby on charges he assaulted a woman in 2005. The juror, who asked not to be named, said two of the 12 declined to convict Cosby on the first and third felony counts against him. Only one juror thought he was guilty on the second count, the juror said.
5. Tropical Storm Cindy: Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall along the Texas/Louisiana border early Thursday. One death was reported on Wednesday when a 10-year-old boy was killed when he was hit by a log washed ashore along the Alabama coast. Flooding will continue to be a major problem along the Gulf Coast.
And one more
The NBA draft begins Thursday night. The consensus No. 1 pick is Markelle Fultz. Fultz is from Washington. He is expected to go to the Philadelphia 76ers while Lonzo Ball will likely be headed to the Lakers.
In case you missed it
