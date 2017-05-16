Listen Live
7 things to know now: Did Trump disclose info; caffeine death; Conan sued
Photo Credit: AP
US President Donald Trump, right, meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January. (Russian Foreign Ministry Photo via AP)

By: Debbie Lord Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: AP

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.

What to know now:

1. Disclosing information: The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to senior Russian officials as they visited the Oval Office last week. According to the report, the information the president shared could put at risk a source of intelligence on the Islamic State. White House officials, including the national security adviser, said the president did not disclose to the Russians intelligence sources or the methods by which information was gathered.

2. Hearing arguments: On Monday, judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments over whether President Trump had the legal authority to freeze immigration by refugees and citizens of some predominantly Muslim nations. The three-judge panel will rule in the state of Hawaii’s lawsuit over the ban that bars new visas for citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

3. Cyberattack origin: The cyberattack that hit 150 countries over the weekend has been traced to North Korea, sources say. According to cyber security experts, this is not the first time North Korea has been behind “ransomware” attacks.

4. Caffeine death: Authorities in South Carolina say a 16-year-old boy died last month after consuming too much caffeine. Davis Allen Cripe died after he collapsed in a high school classroom. The Richland County coroner said Cripe died from a "caffeine-induced cardiac event" after drinking various caffeinated beverages, including an energy drink.

5. Stealing laughs: Comedian Conan O’Brien is being sued for copyright infringement after being accused of stealing jokes from a writer who posted material online. Robert Kaseberg is suing O’Brien after he said he heard several jokes he had posted online told almost verbatim by O’Brien later on the same day or on the following day. Kaseberg has written for various publications and had more than 1,000 of his jokes told by Jay Leno, an Associated Press story reported.

And one more

The fiancée of the late Aaron Hernandez will be featured on the “Dr. Phil” show on Tuesday. In the second of a two-part interview, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez is expected to talk about rumors that Hernandez was gay. Hernandez committed suicide last month as he was serving a life sentence for murdering the boyfriend of Jenkins-Hernandez’s sister.
