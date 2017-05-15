Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.



What to know now:



1. Worldwide Cyberattack: A cyberattack launched on Friday made it to 150 countries over the weekend, curtailing operations in hospitals across England and disrupting Germany’s national railway. A cyber security researcher was able to cripple the attack, but computer experts are warning that other attacks could be coming. The “ransomware” attack, called “WannaCry,” began as an extortion scheme that included business and government agencies.



2. Clapper dismayed: James Clapper, former director of national intelligence, said American democracy is “under assault,” not only from Russia but from President Donald Trump. Clapper, speaking Sunday on CNN Sunday, expressed concern over the firing of FBI director James Comey.



3. Powers Boothe dies: Actor Powers Boothe, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of cult leader Jim Jones and played the villain in TV's "Deadwood," has died. Boothe, 68, also starred in the movies "Tombstone," ''Sin City" and "The Avengers." His publicists said the actor died of natural causes.



4. Missile launch: North Korea launched a “medium long-range” rocket capable of carrying a heavy nuclear warhead over the weekend. The country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, warned that the missile tested could reach the United States and that his country would continue to develop and test similar missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.



5. Miss USA: Miss District of Columbia, Kara McCullough, was crowned Miss USA on Sunday. McCullough, 25, is a chemist who works for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Miss New Jersey, Chhavi Verg, was named the runner-up.



And one more



ESPN reporter Shelley Smith tweeted “I’m good” Sunday night after she became ill after covering the Golden State Warrior-San Antonio Spurs playoff game. Smith was taken to the hospital and was being evaluated for a possible stroke. A Golden State team doctor helped Smith in the team’s locker room before she was transported to the hospital.



In case you missed it



New polls show more Americans disapprove then approve of James Comey firing 

Two new polls show more Americans disapprove than approve of President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey. In an NBC News poll released Sunday morning, only 29 percent approve of the firing, while 38 percent disapprove. A Gallup poll released on Friday found 39 percent of Americans approved of Comey's dismissal, while 46 percent disapproved. >> Read more trending news By a 46-to-36 percent margin in the NBC poll, Americans think Trump fired Comey "to slow down the FBI investigation into Russia's involvement in the last presidential election and possible connections to the Trump campaign and Administration." Still, Trump's overall approval rating is virtually unchanged in the NBC poll from last month, with 39 percent approving and 54 percent disapproving of the job the part-time Palm Beacher is doing as president. >> Related: Comey's firing not the first time FBI director dismissed by president Gallup on Friday showed Trump with a 40 percent approval rating compared to a 55 percent disapproval rating. In an NBC News poll released Sunday morning, only 29 percent approve of the firing, while 38 percent disapprove. A Gallup poll released on Friday found 39 percent of Americans approved of Comey’s dismissal, while 46 percent disapproved. >> Read more trending news By a 46-to-36 percent margin in the NBC poll, Americans think Trump fired Comey “to slow down the FBI investigation into Russia’s involvement in the last presidential election and possible connections to the Trump campaign and Administration.” Still, Trump’s overall approval rating is virtually unchanged in the NBC poll from last month, with 39 percent approving and 54 percent disapproving of the job the part-time Palm Beacher is doing as president. >> Related: Comey’s firing not the first time FBI director dismissed by president Gallup on Friday showed Trump with a 40 percent approval rating compared to a 55 percent disapproval rating. NBC’s poll of 800 adults was conducted Thursday through Saturday and has a 3.5 percent margin of error. Gallup’s poll of 1,013 adults was conducted Wednesday and Thursday and has a 4 percent margin of error. The latest RealClearPolitics.com average of all polls shows 41.5 percent approve of Trump’s performance, while 53.4 percent disapprove. The most Trump-friendly poll, Rasmussen Reports, found 45 percent approved and 55 percent disapproved in its first survey after Comey’s firing. In early May, Rasmussen found 49 percent of respondents approved and 51 percent disapproved of Trump's job performance. What to know now: 1. Worldwide Cyberattack: A cyberattack launched on Friday made it to 150 countries over the weekend, curtailing operations in hospitals across England and disrupting Germany’s national railway. A cyber security researcher was able to cripple the attack, but computer experts are warning that other attacks could be coming. The “ransomware” attack, called “WannaCry,” began as an extortion scheme that included business and government agencies. 2. Clapper dismayed: James Clapper, former director of national intelligence, said American democracy is “under assault,” not only from Russia but from President Donald Trump. Clapper, speaking Sunday on CNN Sunday, expressed concern over the firing of FBI director James Comey. 3. Powers Boothe dies: Actor Powers Boothe, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of cult leader Jim Jones and played the villain in TV's 'Deadwood,' has died. Boothe, 68, also starred in the movies 'Tombstone,' ''Sin City' and 'The Avengers.' His publicists said the actor died of natural causes. 4. Missile launch: North Korea launched a “medium long-range” rocket capable of carrying a heavy nuclear warhead over the weekend. The country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, warned that the missile tested could reach the United States and that his country would continue to develop and test similar missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons. 5. Miss USA: Miss District of Columbia, Kara McCullough, was crowned Miss USA on Sunday. McCullough, 25, is a chemist who works for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Miss New Jersey, Chhavi Verg, was named the runner-up. And one more ESPN reporter Shelley Smith tweeted “I’m good” Sunday night after she became ill after covering the Golden State Warrior-San Antonio Spurs playoff game. Smith was taken to the hospital and was being evaluated for a possible stroke. A Golden State team doctor helped Smith in the team’s locker room before she was transported to the hospital. Orlando City Council to review medical marijuana dispensary ordinance

Orlando City Council members Monday will review a proposed ordinance that would cap the number of medical marijuana dispensaries in the city limits to seven. The cap is part of the proposed land development code for dispensaries—which will also require that dispensaries be at least 1 mile away from each other. There are currently seven licensed dispensing organizations in the state, so the cap would allow each organization to have one Orlando dispensary. Knox Nursery, one of those seven organizations, has built a medical marijuana dispensary in Ivanhoe Village. The Municipal Planning Board recommended at a meeting last April that the ordinance be approved. Hospitals with more than 100 beds would be exempted from the requirements of the ordinance. Orlando resident to demand Confederate soldier statue removed from Lake Eola

An Orlando resident plans to attend Monday's city council meeting to demand that a statue at Lake Eola be taken down. David Porter says the Confederate soldier statue on the east end of Lake Eola park represents white supremacy and he wants it removed within the next month. Porter is demanding the city of Orlando remove the statue before June 12, which has been declared Orlando United Day. The city of Orlando is planning a number of events on that day to commemorate the lives lost during the Pulse nightclub shooting last year. Porter says if the statue is still standing on Orlando United Day, then city officials are supporting racism. Police officer overdoses after accidental contact with fentanyl on traffic stop

An eastern Ohio officer was revived with four doses of Narcan after he accidentally came into contact with fentanyl during a traffic stop and overdosed. Patrolman Chris Green of the East Liverpool Police Department responded to a traffic stop Friday evening after officers blocked in a vehicle they believed was involved in a drug transaction, according to CBS affiliate WKBN-TV in Youngstown. “We think they were trying to flee, but they were blocked in,” East Liverpool Capt. Patrick Wright told the station. “Once they got blocked in, they tried to dispose of the evidence in the vehicle.” >> Read more trending news “There was white powder on the seat, on the floor, on the guys’ shoes and on his clothing.” Police arrested both the driver and passenger in the vehicle, identified as 25-year-old Justin Buckle, of East Liverpool, and 24-year-old Cortez Collins, of Cleveland, and searched the vehicle. WKBN-TV reports that after Green conducted the search and returned to the police station, a fellow officer noticed Green had white power on his shirt. “Just out of instinct, he tried to brush is off — not thinking,” Wright said. An hour later, Green passed out in the police station, suffering from a suspected overdose from the white power, which police believe was fentanyl. Police said fentanyl can enter the body simply through contact with the skin. >> Mom who lost son to opioid overdose shares heartbreaking photo “They called an ambulance for [Green] and the ambulance responded for him,” Wright said. “They gave him one dose of Narcan here and then transported him to East Liverpool City Hospital, where they gave him three additional doses of Narcan.” Wright told the station Green was 'fine' as of Sunday. East Liverpool is located on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border and is about 40 miles south of Youngstown. Health care bill remains linchpin for Trump agenda in Congress Even with new management in DC, balanced budget not on the horizon Trump repeatedly stirs interest in Russia probe – through his own words and tweets White House won't say if President Trump secretly recorded conversation with ex-FBI Director Comey 