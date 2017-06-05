Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.



1. Gulf Arab nations boot Qatar: Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all announced Monday that they are cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar over that country’s support of Iran and Islamic extremists. Leaders in the four countries said they will kick out Qatar’s diplomats and ban flights to and from the country.



2. Putin denies election claims: Russian President Vladimir Putin told Megyn Kelly Sunday that claims that Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election are a “load of nonsense.” Putin denied his country had anything to do with meddling in the U.S. election and denied Russia holds damning information about President Donald Trump. "Do you think we're gathering compromising information on all of them right now or something? Are you all - have you all lost your senses over there?"



3. Arrests made: Twelve people have been arrested following the terror attack in London on Saturday that left seven dead. The Islamic State has taken responsibility for the attack that began when a van rammed pedestrians on London Bridge. After the van crashed, the terrorists began running through a shopping and dining district stabbing people. More than 30 people were hospitalized. The attack came weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people in Manchester, England, following a concert by singer Ariana Grande. Grande and other singers returned to Manchester on Sunday to perform a benefit concert to help survivors of that bombing and the families of those killed in it.



4. Cosby on trial: Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday for sexual assault. The comedian is accused of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand, a Temple University basketball official, at his Philadelphia estate in January 2004. More than 50 women have come forward in the past three years to accuse Cosby of drugging and assaulting them, behavior they say dates back to the mid-1960s. Cosby has said he will not testify at the trial.



5. Apple WWDC: The WWDC – Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference – begins Monday in San Jose, California. In addition to news about software, Apple fans could be hearing about a new iPhone, an updated Siri personal assistant and upgrades to the MacBook Pro and the IPad.



The Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, took a two-game lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday with a 132-113 victory. Golden State will travel to Cleveland for Wednesday’s Game 3 of the best of seven NBA Finals.

