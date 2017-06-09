Listen Live
National
7 things to know now: Comey testimony; May’s loss; Cosby trial; Trump tweet
Close

7 things to know now: Comey testimony; May's loss; Cosby trial; Trump tweet

7 things to know now: Comey testimony; May’s loss; Cosby trial; Trump tweet
Photo Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn-in before testifing before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. Comey said that President Donald Trump pressured him to drop the FBI's investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and demanded Comey's loyalty during the one-on-one meetings he had with president. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

7 things to know now: Comey testimony; May’s loss; Cosby trial; Trump tweet

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.

What to know now:

1. Comey says Trump lied: Former FBI Director James Comey testified on Thursday that his distrust of Donald Trump led him to keep memos on meetings he had with the president. Comey said Trump lied about the reasons for his firing, and that when Trump said he hoped the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s activities would be “let go,” he took that as a request to end the investigation. Comey admitted he leaked the memos he kept after his interactions with Trump in the hopes that a special counsel would be appointed.

2. May loses majority: The Conservative Party in England suffered a major setback in Thursday’s election when it failed to secure a majority in Parliament. Amid calls for her to resign, British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will not leave and intends to meet with Queen Elizabeth on Friday to get permission to form a government without a majority. The shocking loss resulted in a 2 percent drop in the British pound, and questions about what happens to negotiations to leave the European Union.

3. Cosby trial continues: On Friday, prosecutors in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case are expected to read from a deposition Cosby gave in 2005 that includes sections where he says he gave quaaludes to women with whom he wanted to have sexual relations. Cosby is on trial for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andre Constand in his Philadelphia home in 2004.

4. Couple charged in death: A Texas sheriff’s deputy and her husband have been indicted on charges they killed a man during a confrontation outside a Houston restaurant last month. A grand jury indicted Chauna and Terry Thompson in the death of John Hernandez. The Thompsons allegedly got into a fight with Hernandez that resulted in Hernandez's death. Chauna Thompson is a sheriff’s deputy. She was off duty when the incident occurred.

5. Polanski victim: The woman who was sexually assaulted 40 years go by director Roman Polanski will be appearing before a judge on Friday to ask that the case against him be dropped. Samantha Geimer was 13 when Polanski assaulted her at Jack Nicholson’s home in March 1977. Geimer says she forgave Polanski and wants the court to drop the case. Geimer sued the director and reached a financial settlement with him. Polanski fled the country in 1978 before he was sentenced for the crime. 

And one more

The Golden State Warriors are one game away from taking the NBA championship. If the Warriors win Friday’s game, they will have swept the Cleveland Cavaliers and taken the title without losing a playoff game. They will be the first team in NBA history to do so.

In case you missed it

Read More
