1. Senate health care bill: The Senate health care bill was unveiled on Thursday. The bill seeks to roll back much of the Affordable Care Act – or Obamacare. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R-Kentucky), will now have to make sure his fellow Republicans will vote for the bill. With a 52-48 advantage in the Senate, McConnell cannot afford to lose more than two votes. On Thursday after the bill was released, four GOP senators said publicly that they could not vote for the bill as it stands.

2. Trump didn’t have any Comey tapes: President Donald Trump admitted Thursday that he has no tapes of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey. Seven weeks after Trump suggested in a tweet that Comey, “… better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” The president posted these tweets on Thursday:

With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

...whether there are "tapes" or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

3. Trump: Mueller, Comey relationship is “bothersome”: In an interview with “Fox and Friends” Friday morning, President Trump said the relationship between James Comey and special counsel Robert Mueller is “bothersome.” Comey and Mueller worked together at the Justice Department, and it was Comey who took over leadership of the FBI when Mueller left the agency in 2010. When asked if Mueller should step down, Trump said, “We’re going to have to see.”

4. Travel ban ruling: The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to announce its decision on President Trump’s travel ban soon, possibly on Friday. The issue is whether to let the administration enforce the ban immediately and then hear the appeal of the rulings by the lower courts which blocked the ban on immigrants coming into the country from certain predominantly Muslim countries.

5. North Korea on Warmbier: North Korean officials are denying that they tortured American student Otto Warmbier, saying that North Korea on Friday was the "biggest victim" in Warmbier’s death. Warmbier died Monday after being returned to the United States in a coma following a year of detention in North Korea. Warmbier allegedly attempted to steal a poster from the wall of a hotel in North Korea. He was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor.

Friday is “Take Your Dog to Work Day.” More businesses than ever are finding out that allowing you to bring a pet makes for a better work environment where employees are more productive and stay longer with a company. Or, as your dog would hear it: Sit. Stay.

