Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
75°
H 83
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
75°
Overcast
H 83° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 83° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 83° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 83° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
7 things to know now: Comey, Sessions; ISIS attack in Iran; Cosby trial; CMT Awards
Close

7 things to know now: Comey, Sessions; ISIS attack in Iran; Cosby trial; CMT Awards

7 things to know now: Comey, Sessions; ISIS attack in Iran; Cosby trial; CMT Awards
Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 9: Attorney General Jeff Sessions, right, shares hands with FBI Director James Comey, left, at the start of a meeting with the heads of federal law enforcement components at the Department of Justice February 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. A report from The New York Times claims Comey asked Sessions not to let him be alone with President Donald Trump after Trump asked him about the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. (Photo by Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images)

7 things to know now: Comey, Sessions; ISIS attack in Iran; Cosby trial; CMT Awards

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.

What to know now:

1. Comey, Sessions and Trump: Former FBI Director James Comey reportedly asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to keep him from being left alone with President Donald Trump. The New York Times and Associated Press reported Tuesday night that the request came after Trump asked Comey to end the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Comey told Sessions he was uncomfortable with private interactions with Trump because his bureau was investigating a former member of the administration, the story said. Several media outlets reported Tuesday evening that Sessions and Trump were having heated arguments and that Sessions had suggested that he resign after one of those arguments.  

2. Attacks in Iran: State media is reporting multiple attacks in the Iranian capital of Tehran. Authorities say hostages are being held in parliament where at least three people have been injured. There are also reports of a bombing at the Ayatollah Khomeini mausoleum south of Tehran. A woman was arrested in that attack. A third attacker was said to be in a standoff with security officers. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

3. Hearing today: Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and NSA Director Mike Rogers will be on Capitol Hill Wednesday at a hearing in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Questions about Michael Flynn are likely to be asked, as well as other questions about the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

4. Cosby trial: The woman who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault will return to the stand on Wednesday. Andrea Constand, 44, testified Tuesday that Cosby drugged and assaulted her in his Philadelphia home in 2004. "I wasn't able to fight in any way." She added: "I wanted it to stop." Cosby, 79, faces 10 years in jail if convicted.

5. Man shoots, kills woman, boy: A man fired on a woman and her children as they got into a car in a suburb of Salt Lake City Tuesday, killing the woman and a boy and wounding two other children. According to police, the incident was reported as a domestic dispute. The man rammed the car the woman and children were in, then got out of his vehicle and started firing, witnesses said. The man who shot the woman also died at the scene after he shot himself.

And one more

The Country Music Awards show is set for Nashville on Wednesday. The live show will feature Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, and Carrie Underwood. One of the stars of the TV show “Nashville,” Charles Esten, will host the broadcast in which fans voted for their favorites. Look for a tribute to Gregg Allman, who died last month at age 69.

In case you missed it

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Trump names FBI director nominee: Christopher Wray
    Trump names FBI director nominee: Christopher Wray
    President Donald Trump has named his nominee for the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigations. >> Read more trending news Trump took to Twitter to announce that he is submitting Christopher A. Wray to lead the FBI. The nomination comes weeks after Trump fired now former FBI director James Comey. Check back for updates on this developing story.
  • London Bridge terror attack: What we know now
    London Bridge terror attack: What we know now
    Eight people were killed in London late Saturday in the third major terrorist attack in Britain in the past three months.  The death toll was increased after officials found a body in the Thames Tuesday night. British police have arrested 12 people, and the Islamic State group said it is behind the attack. A van rammed into people on London Bridge and continued on to nearby Borough Market, where police said three assailants jumped out and stabbed multiple people. >> Read more trending news Mark Rowley, assistant commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police Service, said the attackers were shot and killed by officers. Here’s what we know: The Attack At least one bystander was shot and injured by police as they responded to the attackers. Eight officers fired as many as 50 bullets to stop the carnage. Police believe that the three people shot and killed by police. 'Our current belief is that there were three attackers,' Rowley said early Sunday. 'But we’ve still got some more inquires to do to be 100 percent confident of that.' Two of the attackers were identified by police Monday as Khuram Shazad Butt, a 27-year-old British man born in Pakistan, and Rachid Redouane, a 30-year-old man who claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan. Police said he also used the name Rachid Elkhdar with a different date of birth. Police on Tuesday named a third man associated with the attack – Youssef Zaghba, 22, The Associated Press reported. Rowley said the suspects were killed within eight minutes of the first call to police warning them of the attacks. The Associated Press reports that at least 12 people – five men and seven women – were arrested Sunday in connection with the attacks. British authorities also “searched two homes Monday and detained ‘a number’ of people in the investigation,” the AP reported. Police are still trying to determine if others were involved in planning the attack. Islamic State group “fighters” were responsible, the group said in a statement Sunday through its Aamaq news agency. The victims Police confirmed Monday that a Canadian tourist was among those killed in the attack. Christine Archibald, 30, was on vacation in London when she was killed. “She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected,” the Archibald family said in a statement released by police. “She lived this belief, working in a shelter for the homeless until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance. She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death. Please honor her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labor or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you.” An eighth victim was found Tuesday night in the Thames River. Officials confirmed that the body was the remains of Xavier Thomas, a French tourist who was hit by the van and fell into the river, the Standard reported. Authorities have not released the identities of the other victims. At least 48 people were injured in the attack, according to the London Ambulance Service. British Prime Minister Theresa May visited victims at the hospital Sunday. The Associated Press is reporting that 21 people are in critical condition. Among those injured was a British Transport Police officer, authorities said. He suffered injuries to his head, face and leg, according to police. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Third attack in three months Police are calling the latest attack an act of terrorism. “A full investigation is underway, led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command,” Rowley said. It is the third terror attack in London this year. Last month, a suicide bomber detonated a bomb at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, killing 22 people. In March, police said that 52-year-old Khalid Masood drove a car into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge, killing four people before fatally stabbing a police officer. He was shot and killed by police. Trump administration reaction U.S. President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation and offered his support for the United Kingdom in a tweet Saturday. “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there,” Trump wrote. That tweet came minutes after Trump renewed calls for his travel ban. Trump later lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan and pointed out that the attackers did not use guns, but “knives and a truck.” A representative for Khan said the mayor “has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets.” At a gala at Washington’s Ford’s Theatre on Sunday, Trump said, “This bloodshed must end. This bloodshed will end. As president, I will do what is necessary to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores.” Vice President Mike Pence issued a statement on Twitter, as well. “Our thoughts (and) prayers are (with) the victims, courageous first responders (and) all the people of London,” Pence wrote. British reaction U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May called a meeting of the government’s emergency response committee Sunday, according to The Associated Press. In a statement, the prime minister thanked first responders. “Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events,” she said. On Sunday, May added, “It is time to say, enough is enough.” “While we have made significant progress in recent years, there is, to be frank, far too much tolerance of extremism in our country,” she said.
  • Must See: Angry chipmunk attacks cat that almost ate him for dinner
    Must See: Angry chipmunk attacks cat that almost ate him for dinner
      An unusual altercation between a cat named Tiger and a chipmunk that the cat most likely intended to eat was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.  >> Read more trending news The video, originally posted in 2014, shows the cat carrying the chipmunk, then suddenly releasing it. The smaller animal had a clear means of escape, but instead decided to return and attack Tiger. The cat seemed stunned by the assault, and by the time he realized what had happened, the fearless chipmunk had scampered away.  
  • Report: Jeff Sessions offered to resign after rising tension with Trump
    Report: Jeff Sessions offered to resign after rising tension with Trump
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions suggested he could resign amid rising tension with President Donald Trump, according to an ABC News report. >> Read more trending news  Frustration that “runs both ways” may have prompted the suggestion from Sessions, unnamed sources told ABC. According to the New York Times, Sessions drew Trump’s ire after he recused himself from heading the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. CNN claims unnamed  sources said that Sessions and Trump have had “heated exchanges.” Trump on Tuesday tweeted about the Justice Department - the agency Sessions heads - saying that he wanted a “much tougher version” of a “travel ban” and “not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted” to the Supreme Court last week. He posted four tweets between 6:25 a.m. and 6:44 a.m. Tuesday, blasting the Justice Department for ditching the “original Travel Ban.”  Trump’s executive order that banned travel from seven predominately Muslim nations was blocked by federal judges in February. White House spokesman Sean Spicer declined during a White House press briefing Tuesday  to say whether Trump has confidence in Sessions. 'I have not had that discussion with him,' Spicer told reporters during a White House briefing, adding: 'if I haven't had a discussion with him about a subject, I tend not to speak about it.' The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Another giant gator makes appearance on golf course
    Another giant gator makes appearance on golf course
    There is another video of a large alligator strolling across the fairway of a South Carolina golf course. This latest video was posted to Facebook last week by the Fripp Island Activity Center. This is not the first time an alligator has stopped play at a South Carolina golf course. Last week’s video has been viewed and shared hundreds of thousands of times.  >>WATCH THE VIDEO BY CLICKING HERE
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.