Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
71°
H 91
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
71°
Clear
H 91° L 69°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    71°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 91° L 69°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 91° L 69°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 91° L 69°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
7 things to know now: Comey memo; expanding laptop ban; Sean Spicer replacement
Close

7 things to know now: Comey memo; expanding laptop ban; Sean Spicer replacement

7 things to know now: Comey memo; expanding laptop ban; Sean Spicer replacement
Photo Credit: Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this May 8, 2017, file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey speaks to the Anti-Defamation League National Leadership Summit in Washington. The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

7 things to know now: Comey memo; expanding laptop ban; Sean Spicer replacement

By: Debbie Lord Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Susan Walsh/AP

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.

What to know now:

1. Trump and Comey’s memo: President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation into the actions of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to a story from The New York Times. According to the report, Comey created a memo that outlined the president’s appeal shortly after a dinner meeting on Feb. 14. The White House denied that the president asked Comey to drop the investigation. Following the firing of Comey last week and the revelation of the memo on Tuesday, members of Congress along with TV pundits are leveling charges of obstruction of justice at Trump.

2. Chaffetz's letter: Rep. Jason Chaffetz, (R-Utah), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has sent a letter to the FBI demanding that the agency turn over any communications between President Trump and former director Comey. Chaffetz sent the letter hours after the story broke about a memo Comey wrote which said the president asked him to end the investigation against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

3. Manning release: Pvt. Chelsea Manning is set to be released from a military prison on Wednesday. Manning, who is transgender and was Bradley Manning before transitioning into a woman, served seven years of a 35-year sentence for passing classified government documents to WikiLeaks.

4. Two die in storms: Two people were killed and dozens injured as storms moved across the upper Midwest Tuesday. A mobile home park near Chetek, Wisconsin was struck, as was a subdivision in Oklahoma

5. Expanding laptop ban: U.S. and European officials are said to be considering plans to broaden a U.S. ban on in-flight laptops and tablets to include planes from Europe. There is a current ban on such devices on U.S.-bound flights from 10 cities in the Middle East.

And one more
Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle is said to be in conversations with the Trump administration about replacing Sean Spicer as White House press secretary. Guilfoyle told the Mercury News on Monday she had been approached about taking the job. "I'm a patriot, and it would be an honor to serve the country," Guilfoyle said. "I think it'd be a fascinating job. It's a challenging job, and you need someone really determined and focused, a great communicator in there with deep knowledge to be able to handle that position." She is a co-host of the Fox News show “The Five.”

In case you missed it
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VTdp0MtHNqQ" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Chelsea Manning released from prison
    Chelsea Manning released from prison
    Chelsea Manning has been released after serving only seven years of a 35-year sentence. Manning was behind bars for leaking military intelligence records while she served in the Army. Manning, who is still listed as an active duty soldier, will be placed on what is called voluntary excess leave, her attorneys told NBC News. >> Read more trending news She will not be discharged and will hold the rank of private first class, but will also not receive pay while under the status. Manning’s sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama in January, but she is still appealing her conviction, NBC News reported. Manning, who was known as Bradley Manning before announcing she was transgender, was accused, and found guilty of, leaking almost 750,000 military files to WikiLeaks. Manning was court-martialed and received a 35-year prison sentence in 2013.
  • Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation
    Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation
    The New York Times reported Tuesday that President Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn. >> Read more trending news  “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump told Comey, according to a memo reported about by the Times. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.” New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump asked fired FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn. Last week, Trump fired Comey over what he said was the handling of Clinton’s emails. Comey had been investigating whether or not Trump’s campaign members worked with Russia to affect the 2016 presidential election. The Times said two unnamed people read the memo written by Comey after he had a conservation with Trump after an Oval Office meeting February 14. That meeting, the paper said, took place the day after Flynn resigned.  “The existence of Mr. Trump’s request is the clearest evidence that the president has tried to directly influence the Justice Department and F.B.I. investigation into links between Mr. Trump’s associates and Russia,” The Times said.   The Times reported that the unclassified memo has not been viewed by the paper but that one of Comey’s associates “read parts of the memo to a Times reporter.” Comey, appointed director in 2013 by former President Barack Obama, replied to Trump’s “good guy” remark by saying, “I agree he is a good guy,” according to the paper. During the meeting in Feburary, Comey and Trump were initially in the Oval Office with other senior national security officials for a terrorism threat briefing. After that meeting, the Times reported that Trump asked everyone to leave the room except for Comey. Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Jeff Sessions were also asked to leave the room.  The Times reported that, according a Comey associate, Trump then spoke to Comey and said Comey should consider putting reporters in prison for publishing classified information. The conversation about Flynn then followed. The Wall Street Journal, which confirmed The New York Times’ report, said that Comey would not discuss an details of the Flynn investigation with Trump, according to the memo. The Washington Post also confirmed the Times’ report, saying that Comey “kept detailed notes of his multiple conversations with Trump,” according to people close to the matter. Those same people told The Washington Post that the details of those notes were shared with a small group of people at the FBI and Justice Department. The White House has issued a statement: “While the president has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn,” the statement said. “The president has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey.”
  • Uber adds new service in Orlando
    Uber adds new service in Orlando
    Uber is making it easier to hop out of one of their cars and onto Sunrail. The ride-hailing service says it's android app will now allow users to easily access real time public transportation data. Uber's news release says the idea is better connected cities, a viable alternative to owning a car and reduced traffic and parking. Uber is partnering with the Transit app.   When riders are in an Uber and their destination is at or a block away from a transit stop, it will start showing them upcoming departure times in the Uber feed.  The service is rolling out in 50 cities including Orlando today.
  • Man accused of killing owner of Orlando towing company after car impounded
    Man accused of killing owner of Orlando towing company after car impounded
    The owner of an Orlando towing company was shot to death Tuesday at his Robinson Street business after being confronted by the owner of an impounded car, officials said.   One of the drivers at the towing company told Channel 9 that he had towed the alleged gunman's car earlier in the day.   A witness to the altercation said the alleged shooter started off damaging vehicles at the business.   'This young man jumped this gate over behind me, with a shovel,' Shawnda Brown said. '(He) went to busting out all of the cars that were over there.'   The situation then dramatically escalated, she said.   '(I) heard a horn blowing, then, after that, next thing you know, I heard gunshots,' Brown said. 'About six, seven, eight at the most.'   The shooter, who was also not identified, jumped on the roof of the business and kept firing, witness Jasmine Brown said.   'He jumped (onto) the roof back there and the whole time he was jumping on the roof he was shooting,' she said. 'And that's when the police came out and got out with their guns.'   The man was arrested at the scene.   Sophie Grant, who owns a restaurant across the street from the towing company, said she was shaken by the victim's death.   'I know he's a good man, a very good man,' she said. 'I just can't believe he's gone. I just feel hurt.'    
  • Killer who wanted to be executed by firing squad dies by lethal injection
    Killer who wanted to be executed by firing squad dies by lethal injection
    In its first execution this year, Georgia has put to death J.W. “Boy” Ledford Jr. for the 1992 murder of his 73-year-old neighbor Dr. Harry Johnston, the physician who delivered Ledford when he was born. The lethal injection was carried out at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Center in Jackson. After midnight, the United States Supreme Court denied a stay of execution for Ledford, 45, clearing the way for the lethal injection. Death penalty opponents around the state had been praying for hours in advance of Ledford’s execution, which was scheduled to take place Tuesday at 7 p.m.  While Georgia executions are usually set for 7 p.m., the state does not proceed until all courts have weighed in, which usually puts the actual time of death well into the night and sometimes into the early morning hours of the next day. >> On AJC.com: VIDEO: Death penalty protest in Atlanta Tuesday evening, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied Ledford’s petition for a stay of execution, just as the Georgia Supreme Court did Tuesday afternoon. On Monday the State Board of Pardons and Paroles denied Ledford’s clemency petition despite pleas from his mother, his six sisters and his son. Also on Monday, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Ledford’s lethal injection challenge, in which he requested death by firing squad on the grounds that a lethal injection would subject him to too much pain. >> Read more trending news Ledford argued in legal motions that he was at risk of an excruciating death because the lethal injection drug would react badly to medication he has taken for a decade for chronic pain. He said death by firing squad would be more humane. Georgia law specifically requires executions by lethal injection. Ledford also argued that he was exempt from the death penalty because he is intellectually disabled, a contention rejected by previous courts. In their motion to the Georgia Supreme Court, Ledford’s attorneys argued that his death sentence was “excessive and disproportionate punishment.” Ledford was “barely 20 years old at the time that he committed an ill-conceived robbery” of Johnston, the motion said. It contended that neither the federal nor state Constitutions should permit the execution of an offender who was that young at the time of the crime, the motion said. >> On AJC.com: WATCH AND READ: How lethal injection works Meanwhile, in the federal appeals court’s rejection Monday of Ledford’s push for death by firing squad, Judge Frank Hull wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel: “The Georgia Legislature is free, within the parameters established by the United States Constitution, to choose the method of execution it deems appropriate. Execution by lethal injection has been ruled constitutional.” Having authorized a constitutional method of execution, Georgia is under no constitutional obligation to experiment with execution by firing squad, Hull wrote. As he waited on word of his fate Tuesday afternoon, Ledford had his dinner and was visited by one friend. According to court records concerning the 1992 murder, Ledford stabbed Johnston several times, with one wound to his neck almost decapitating the physician. Ledford confessed to the murder but said it was self-defense, claiming Johnston struck him and threatened him with a knife. Georgia executed nine men last year, more than any other state.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.