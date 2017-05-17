Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.



What to know now:



1. Trump and Comey’s memo: President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation into the actions of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to a story from The New York Times. According to the report, Comey created a memo that outlined the president’s appeal shortly after a dinner meeting on Feb. 14. The White House denied that the president asked Comey to drop the investigation. Following the firing of Comey last week and the revelation of the memo on Tuesday, members of Congress along with TV pundits are leveling charges of obstruction of justice at Trump.



2. Chaffetz's letter: Rep. Jason Chaffetz, (R-Utah), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has sent a letter to the FBI demanding that the agency turn over any communications between President Trump and former director Comey. Chaffetz sent the letter hours after the story broke about a memo Comey wrote which said the president asked him to end the investigation against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.



3. Manning release: Pvt. Chelsea Manning is set to be released from a military prison on Wednesday. Manning, who is transgender and was Bradley Manning before transitioning into a woman, served seven years of a 35-year sentence for passing classified government documents to WikiLeaks.



4. Two die in storms: Two people were killed and dozens injured as storms moved across the upper Midwest Tuesday. A mobile home park near Chetek, Wisconsin was struck, as was a subdivision in Oklahoma



5. Expanding laptop ban: U.S. and European officials are said to be considering plans to broaden a U.S. ban on in-flight laptops and tablets to include planes from Europe. There is a current ban on such devices on U.S.-bound flights from 10 cities in the Middle East.



And one more

Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle is said to be in conversations with the Trump administration about replacing Sean Spicer as White House press secretary. Guilfoyle told the Mercury News on Monday she had been approached about taking the job. "I'm a patriot, and it would be an honor to serve the country," Guilfoyle said. "I think it'd be a fascinating job. It's a challenging job, and you need someone really determined and focused, a great communicator in there with deep knowledge to be able to handle that position." She is a co-host of the Fox News show “The Five.”



In case you missed it

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VTdp0MtHNqQ" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

