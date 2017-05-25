Listen Live
National
7 things to know now: Candidate charged with assault; Brits mad at U.S. leaks; 'Star Wars’
7 things to know now: Candidate charged with assault; Brits mad at U.S. leaks; 'Star Wars'

7 things to know now: Candidate charged with assault; Brits mad at U.S. leaks; 'Star Wars’
Photo Credit: Matt Volz/AP
FILE - In this March 6, 2017, file photo, Greg Gianforte, right, receives congratulations from a supporter in Helena, Mont., after winning the Republican nomination for Montana's special election for the U.S. House. The technology entrepreneur's substantial wealth has become a focus in the May 25 special congressional election. Democrat Rob Quist and Libertarian Mark Wicks are also vying to become Montana's sole representative in the U.S. House. (AP Photo/Matt Volz, File)

7 things to know now: Candidate charged with assault; Brits mad at U.S. leaks; 'Star Wars'

By: Debbie Lord

By: Debbie Lord
Photo Credit: Matt Volz/AP

Here’s a roundup of news trending across the nation and around the world today.

What to know now

1. Manchester bombing: Eight people linked to Monday's bombing in Manchester, England, have been arrested by British authorities. Those in charge of the investigation complained publicly on Wednesday that U.S. officials were leaking information critical to the investigation. They were particularly upset over photos published by The New York Times that purported to show evidence about the bomb used in the attack. 
2. Gianforte charged: Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate for Montana’s only U.S. House seat, was charged Wednesday with misdemeanor assault. Gianforte is accused of grabbing a reporter by the neck and throwing him to the floor after the reporter went into a private office with Gianforte. The reporter had not been invited into the office, staff members said. The special election is being held Thursday to replace Ryan Zinke, who resigned to become interior secretary.
3. Texas is growing: Four cities in Texas – Conroe, Frisco, McKinney and Georgetown – were among the top five fastest-growing cities in the United States last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Texas had 10 of the 15 cities on the list of fastest-growing communities with populations of 50,000 or more.
4. Didn’t disclose meetings: Attorney General Jeff Sessions did not disclose meetings that he had with the Russian ambassador to the United States when he filled out his security clearance form last year, according to a story first reported by CNN. Sessions was advised by an FBI official not to list the meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak because the meetings were held in his official capacity as a U.S. senator.
5. Good news for chocolate lovers: A new study shows that eating a small amount of chocolate each week can be healthy for your heart. The study, published in the journal MJ Heart, claims that chocolate can lower the risk of atrial fibrillation, a condition in which the heart beats irregularly. The study recommends two to six servings of dark chocolate each week.
And one more
“Star Wars” was released in U.S. movie theaters 40 years ago Thursday. Since then, fans have been told the story of the rebels’ fight in eight movies (with another one on the way this year), an animated film, an animated series and even by Lego characters.
