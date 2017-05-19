Here’s a roundup of what’s trending across the country and around the world.

What to know now:

1. Assange charges dropped: Sweden's top prosecutor announced Friday that she is dropping an investigation into claims of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Assange took refuge in Ecuador's embassy in London five years ago to escape extradition to Sweden on the charges. Two women in Sweden told authorities in 2010 that Assange had sexually assaulted them. Assange still faces charges in Britain of jumping bail.



2. Foreign trip: President Donald Trump will leave Friday on his first overseas trip as president. Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Israel, the Vatican, Brussels and Sicily. His trip comes after nearly two weeks of turmoil for his administration, including the firing of his FBI director and the announcement of a special counsel to investigate any possible ties between the administration and Russian officials.



3. One killed in Times Square: A man drove his car into a group of pedestrians in Times Square on Thursday, killing one and injuring 22. He told authorities that he heard voices telling him to drive into the crowd.



4. Deadline for documents: Friday is the deadline set by the Senate Intelligence Committee set for at four ex-Trump campaign associates to turn over records pertaining to an investigation into alleged collusion with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election. Anonymous Senate sources said Roger Stone and Paul Manafort have already turned over information to the committee.



5. Will Comey testify: Rep. Will Hurd, (R-Texas), said he believes that fired FBI director James Comey will testify in front of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee next week. Hurd said the hearing could be as early as May 24. The committee extended an invitation last week for Comey to testify about his firing.



And one more



A Japanese billionaire paid $10.5 billion at auction Thursday for a 1985 painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat. The painting is now the most expensive work by an American artist ever sold.



In case you missed it

