A set of months-old triplets are recovering after doctors performed the same surgery on each of them to correct their malformed skulls.

>> Read more trending news

“After they were born, you could tell their heads were a little malformed, deformed,” mom Amy Howard told WABC.

RELATED: Conjoined twin girls successfully undergo separation surgery

The babies were born with craniosynostosis, which means their skulls had fused too early, resulting in a slight deformation which poses some health risks.

The triplet baby boys underwent a procedure three months ago at Stony Brook Children’s hospital. They are now wearing helmets to help their heads form properly.