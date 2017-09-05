These are the most hated foods in each state

Many states are known for producing edible staples -- Georgia is known as the Peach State, Idaho is known for its potatoes, and people traveling to Illinois expect to indulge in some of the nation’s best deep dish pizza.

But there’s one delicacy locals despise the most in each state, according to a new report. And some of the findings might surprise you.

Hater, a dating app that matches people based on the things they hate, pulled data from its hundreds of thousands of users to round up the cuisine that every state dislikes the most, compared to the rest of the world.

They found that Georgians can’t stand tuna salad, Floridians don’t like licorice, and people from Nevada don’t deal with La Croix, the popular sparkling water drink. Also according to the results, Oklahomans prefer to stay away from veggie burgers, North Carolina residents don’t favor cottage cheese, and you won’t catch many Pennsylvanians sipping on chai lattes.

Possibly surprising? Californians aren’t fans of Chick-fil-A.

Then there were some findings that were more in line with the state’s traditional specialties.

Texans, known for their grilled and barbecued meats, do not like steak cooked well done, and people from Washington, which is the world center for coffee, stay away from k-cups.

Others were a bit more specific. Residents in Maryland avoid the corner piece of a brownie, Louisianans roll their eyes at cookies with raisins, and Massachusetts residents don’t like mayonnaise on fries.

Curious about the other locations? Take a look at the map of findings below.