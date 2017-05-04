Former Briarcrest and Ole Miss football star Michael Oher is accused of assaulting an Uber driver in Nashville, according to police.

Oher is an offensive tackle for the Carolina Panthers NFL franchise and was the subject of the movie “The Blind Side." He was charged with assault in the case.

The Uber driver claims that on April 14 the two got into an argument during a ride to downtown Nashville. The driver said he eventually stopped the car at a gas station to let two of the car’s other occupants use the restroom, and things turned physical.

The driver told police he opened the rear door to let the passengers get out, and Oher then exited the front passenger door and confronted the alleged victim.

The driver said he put his hands up towards Oher’s face, at which point the football star pushed him to the ground, according to the police report. The victim also claimed Oher kicked his leg while he was on the ground.

The police report states the other occupants of the car then restrained Oher from doing anything else.

The Panthers sent the following statement to WSOC-TV:

"We are aware an incident occurred involving Michael. We have no further comment at this time."