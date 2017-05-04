Listen Live
National
‘The Blind Side’ inspiration, Michael Oher, accused of assaulting Uber driver
Close

‘The Blind Side’ inspiration, Michael Oher, accused of assaulting Uber driver

‘The Blind Side’ inspiration, Michael Oher, accused of assaulting Uber driver
Photo Credit: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Tackle Michael Oher #73 of the Carolina Panther addresses the media prior in 2016 (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

‘The Blind Side’ inspiration, Michael Oher, accused of assaulting Uber driver

By: WSOCTV.com and Fox13Memphis.com
Photo Credit: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Former Briarcrest and Ole Miss football star Michael Oher is accused of assaulting an Uber driver in Nashville, according to police.

>> Read more trending news

Oher is an offensive tackle for the Carolina Panthers NFL franchise and was the subject of the movie “The Blind Side." He was charged with assault in the case.

The Uber driver claims that on April 14 the two got into an argument during a ride to downtown Nashville. The driver said he eventually stopped the car at a gas station to let two of the car’s other occupants use the restroom, and things turned physical.

The driver told police he opened the rear door to let the passengers get out, and Oher then exited the front passenger door and confronted the alleged victim.

The driver said he put his hands up towards Oher’s face, at which point the football star pushed him to the ground, according to the police report. The victim also claimed Oher kicked his leg while he was on the ground.

The police report states the other occupants of the car then restrained Oher from doing anything else.

The Panthers sent the following statement to WSOC-TV:

"We are aware an incident occurred involving Michael. We have no further comment at this time."

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Drug called furanyl fentanyl is so potent you can die from touching it, Georgia authorities say
    Drug called furanyl fentanyl is so potent you can die from touching it, Georgia authorities say
    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a drug is so dangerous, if someone touches it they could die.  Numbers just released show a drug called furanyl fentanyl, which the Drug Enforcement Administration website calls a synthetic opioid, caused 19 deaths in Georgia from 2016 to 2017, and 11 of those deaths happened just this year.  >> Read more trending news The GBI was alerted in January to a pill factory where it found 10 kilos of pills and powder that were labeled as oxycodone. The pills turned out to be the deadly furanyl fentanyl, which is several times more potent than heroin. “When I found out what I actually had, (I was) definitely a little scared because of the amount that was submitted. Anything could have happened, but luckily with the protective gear and the staff that I had, everything went OK,” Gwinnett County Deputy Shannon Volkadov said. The drug is so potent, it can cause a fatal overdose just through skin absorption.  “Oxycodone -- to touch it is still going to be very safe. To touch furanyl fentanyl could absolutely be fatal ... just through the skin,” GBI Crime Lab chemist Dineen Kilcrease said. A warning went out late Wednesday to police around the state after a search of records turned up the 19 deaths. “We were in shock and we knew we had to take action,” GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said.  There is no way to know yet if the drugs found in January caused any of the deaths. The Legislature just passed a new law that makes furanylfentanyl illegal in Georgia.
  • Student bitten by venomous snake at Middle School
    Student bitten by venomous snake at Middle School
    Markham Woods Middle School in Lake Mary is taking extra precautions after a student was bitten by a venomous snake during physical education class. The student suffered a “dry bite” on his leg, or one without venom. He is expected to be ok. The school sent an email to parents saying that the lack of rain has caused snakes to leave the areas in search of water, bringing them closer to campus. Teachers were also given information about venomous snakes in Florida, and snake repellent was sprayed around the school. The school is asking students who walk through wooded areas to be extra cautious and aware.
  • Healthcare could dominate Florida Governor’s race 2018
    Healthcare could dominate Florida Governor’s race 2018
    Gubernatorial races tend to focus on three core issues: roads, taxes and schools. But Florida’s next gubernatorial race could be dominated by a divisive issue that’s dominated the national conversation since 2010. RIck Foglesong, professor of politics at Rollins College in Winter Park, believes healthcare will be front and center in the 2018 race. On Thursday, Republicans in the US House passed the American Healthcare Act, sending it to the US Senate.  There’s a good chance Republicans will successfully pass the bill under President Trump.  Part of the Republican plan allows states to apply for waivers and essentially “opt out” of requiring insurance companies to cover people with pre-existing conditions. “And that will matter in a really big way for people who have pre-existing conditions,” Foglesong says. Foglesong believes Governor Scott would choose to opt out. “That’s going to lead to toing and froing, I think, over what should Florida do in that regard.” He believes it could be good for Democrats, as they might be able to mobilize voters who turn out for national elections but haven’t turned up lately in gubernatorial races.  He thinks Republicans might have to play defense on the issue.
  • Report: Refugee admissions plummet under Trump, despite travel ban setbacks
    Report: Refugee admissions plummet under Trump, despite travel ban setbacks
    The number of refugees coming in to the United States has dropped sharply this year, according to a new analysis by the USA TODAY. The publication says this is happening “because of President Trump’s threats to bar their entry, even though his order for a total 120-day ban has been blocked twice by federal courts.” The U.S. accepted 2,070 refugees in March, the lowest monthly total since 2013.  April saw 3,316 refugees admitted, the second-lowest total since 2013.  The information was based off of State Department data. President Obama increased the number of refugees the U.S. accepts each year from 70,000 in FY 2015 to 85,000 in 2016.  He proposed 110,000 in 2017, but President Trump wants to lower the number to 50,000 because of concerns that terrorists might try to enter the U.S. posing as refugees. Right now there are more refugees worldwide than at any time since World War II as the result of so many regional conflicts, according to the United Nations.
  • Former President Obama unveils plans for presidential center
    Former President Obama unveils plans for presidential center
    Former President Barack Obama has revealed plans for his presidential center in the Jackson Park neighborhood in Chicago’s South Side, the Chicago Tribune reported. >> Read more trending news He and former first lady Michelle Obama visited the South Shore Cultural Center in Chicago Wednesday and discussed the center as well as goals for the space and the design, which the Chicago Sun-Times reported will include three buildings -- a museum, library and auditorium.  “It’s about hope. It’s about belief. It’s about a story that our kids tell themselves when they see a world-class institution in their community, populated by people who come from their community, then they have a sense of importance,” Obama said. “And that ultimately is what I want to give back because that’s what Chicago gave to me.” Obama said he hopes to include food trucks, barbecue grills, basketball and a recording and film studio on the center’s campus. WBBM reported that Obama does not want the place to be a monument, but a space to help develop the next generation of leaders. “It’s not just a single building, but it’s more like a campus,” he said. “Because what we want this to be is the world’s premier institution for training young people and leadership to make a difference in their communities, in their countries and in the world. That is our goal.” The studio space, the Sun-Times reported, would be for artists like Chance the Rapper, Spike Lee and Bruce Springsteen to speak about making art with social commentary. “Right now, what many of you saw as you came in, you saw the models, you saw the pictures – that’s our basic conception,” Obama said. “But it’s not fixed yet. We want to continue to have input to make sure we get this just right, because ultimately this is your center, not just mine.” Renderings of the Obama Presidential Center and the Obamas’ visit to Chicago can be seen below.
