The 45th American Music Awards ceremony is set for Sunday in Los Angeles, and if the past is any indication, you can expect a night with a few surprising moments.

Remember Garth Brooks declining the award, or the time Pat Boone dressed in leather? Yeah, it’s likely to be that kind of night.

The show will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Here’s what you need to know about the show.

What time: The show begins at 8 p.m. ET

What channel: The AMAs will be broadcast live on ABC.

Who is hosting: Tracee Ellis Ross, star of “black-ish,” is hosting.

What about a pre-show: What would a music awards show be without a pre-show? AJ Gibson, Marc Malkin, Laura Marano and Oliver Trevena will host the official pre-show, “AMAs Red Carpet Live presented by Security Benefit.”

The two-hour pre-show will stream live from the Microsoft Theater beginning at 6 p.m. ET. You can watch the show on Twitter. Find it here. live.twitter.com/amas or via @AMAs. You can also watch “E! Live from the Red Carpet” from 6-8 p.m. ET. on the E! Network.

Who has the most nominations: Bruno Mars has the most nominations this year – eight.

Who is nominated for Artist of the Year: The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran are up for the award.

Who is up for Video of the Year: Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ("Despacito"), Bruno Mars ("That's What I Like") and Ed Sheeran ("Shape of You") are the nominees.

For a complete list of nominees, click here.

Who is performing: Here is a list of those scheduled to perform:

Alessia Cara

Alesso

BTS

Christina Aguilera

Kelly Clarkson

Florida Georgia Line

Niall Horan

Selena Gomez

Imagine Dragons

Lady Gaga

Nick Jonas

Khalid

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

P!nk

Portugal. The Man

Diana Ross

Hailee Steinfeld

watt

Zedd

Anything special: Diana Ross, mother of host Tracee Ellis Ross, is both performing and receiving a lifetime achievement award.