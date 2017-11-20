Listen Live
National
Thanksgiving and pets: How to keep your furry family members from getting sick during the holiday
Thanksgiving and pets: How to keep your furry family members from getting sick during the holiday

Photo Credit: Pexels/Pixabay.com
Safe Holiday Foods You Can Feed Your Dog

Thanksgiving and pets: How to keep your furry family members from getting sick during the holiday

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

As family and friends sit down for Thanksgiving this week, you’re going to want to make sure that Fido and Fluffy aren’t begging for scraps under the table.

Turkey

The centerpiece of Thursday’s big dinner can be toxic to pets if you use garlic, butter and other seasoning, Fox News reported. If the bird is cooked without extra ingredients, then it is safe for dogs and cats, The American Kennel Club says. The AKC also says to remove the skin and excess fat from any pieces you sneak to the dog, and don’t let them gnaw on the bones because they can splinter and either block or tear their intestines.

>>Related: Why Teddy doesn’t get Thanksgiving scraps

Stuffing

Stuffing, while made mostly of bread, can be dangerous to dogs and cats thanks to the ingredients used. Onions are dangerous for dogs and cats. They can cause anemia in dogs, according to the AKC.

>> Read more trending news

Sweet Potatoes

Again it’s not the main ingredient of sweet potatoes, but the seasonings that can cause your pets to get sick, Fox News reported.

>>Related: Top Thanksgiving food safety tips

Alcohol

Small amounts of alcohol can make them intoxicated. It can also cause a drop in blood sugar, blood pressure and in severe cases, seizures, respiratory failure and even death, according to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

>>Related: 7 things to know about The National Dog Show

Coffee

Caffeine is a big no for animals. If an animal drinks anything with caffeine, it can lead to vomiting, diarrhea, excessive thirst, hyperactivity and abnormal heart rhythms, according to the ASPCA.

Chocolate

We all know that chocolate is dangerous to dogs, but why is the sweet treat a no-no for dogs? It’s all because of theobromine, which is toxic for dogs and cats. If they ingest it, they may vomit, have diarrhea and seizures, even death, according to Reader’s Digest.

>>Related: Thanksgiving 2017: Alternative ways to spend the holiday

Click here for more foods that are dangerous to pets.

Pexels/Pixabay.com
Pexels/Pixabay.com (License: https://www.pexels.com/photo-license/)
Thanksgiving and pets: How to keep your furry family members from getting sick during the holiday

Photo Credit: Pexels/Pixabay.com
Pexels/Pixabay.com (License: https://www.pexels.com/photo-license/)

